Gryphon Digital Mining to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on November 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc., one of the leading global bitcoin miners that is focused on being among the "greenest" in the digital mining space, announced today that its CEO, Rob Chang, will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 12:30 pm EST.

"I am looking forward to presenting and interacting with the attendees who will be a part of the virtual technology expo," said Rob Chang, CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining. "I am honored to have another great opportunity to share the rapid growth story of Gryphon and to elaborate on what we believe is our industry-leading carbon negative ESG strategy." To learn more about Gryphon, please visit https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

Event: Gryphon Digital Mining Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 12:30 pm EST

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com . Attendees can also request 1x1 meetings with Gryphon on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Ladenburg Virtual Tech Expo will feature presentations from the management of approximately 50 technology companies from the US and Israel, covering connectivity, cloud and enterprise software, cybersecurity, streaming media, semiconductors, mobility, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, bitcoin mining, AI, e-commerce, ed-tech, public safety, space-tech and defense. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only audience and presenting companies will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining operation that is currently carbon neutral with a green strategy for a zero carbon footprint. Gryphon's long-term mission is to be the leading crypto miner with a 100 percent net carbon-free energy supply. Gryphon uses reliable, low-cost hydro-electric powered mining with plans to expand to other renewables such as nuclear, wind, and solar power to lower mining's impact on the environment. Gryphon Digital Mining has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY) through which Gryphon shareholders are expected to become shareholders of Sphere 3D, and the merged company would continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to be completed in Q1/22.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of Gryphon's proposed merger with Sphere 3D or an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities to Sphere 3D's shareholders shall be made except by means of a prospectus from Sphere 3D meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws relating to, without limitation, expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs, including information as to the future events, results of operations and the Company's future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "seeks", "projects" or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs, estimates and opinions regarding its future growth, results of operations, future performance (both operational and financial), and business prospects and opportunities at the time such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or circumstances should change. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions made by the Company that are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this Press Release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited, to: expectations regarding the price of bitcoin and sensitivity to changes in such prices; industry conditions and outlook pertaining to the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market; expectations respecting future competitive conditions; expectations regarding future government regulation, industry activity levels; expectations about shareholder approval of the Company's pending merger with Sphere 3D, beliefs about future power rates based upon historical rates, and the Company's objectives, strategies and competitive strengths.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous current assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: current and future prices for bitcoin; future global economic and financial conditions; current and future regulatory and legal regimes, demand for bitcoin and the product mix of such demand and levels of activity in the cryptocurrency finance markets and in such other areas in which the Company may operate, and supply and the product mix of such supply; the accuracy and veracity of information and projections sourced from third parties respecting, among other things, current finance markets and proposed changes to those markets, supply and demand; and, where applicable, each of those assumptions set forth in the footnotes provided herein in respect of particular forward-looking statements.

A number of factors, risks and uncertainties could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated and described herein including, among others: volatility in market prices and demand for bitcoin; effects of competition and pricing pressures; risks related to interest rate fluctuations and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; changes in general economic, financial, market and business conditions in the industries in which bitcoin are used; alternatives methods to cryptocurrency, failure of the Sphere 3D shareholders to approve the pending merger, increases in power rates and changing demand for bitcoin; potential conflicts of interests; and actual results differing materially from management estimates and assumptions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

