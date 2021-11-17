Connexions Announces the Launch of Inside Track

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Connexions, the all-in-one appraisal management software platform that provides high-quality automation, reporting, data analytics, and integration to real estate valuations, is making it easier for Appraisal Management Companies (AMCs) to manage their pipeline with the new Connexions tool, Inside Track.

Inside Track lets AMCs keep individual orders organized by centralizing and simplifying the entire appraiser assignment workflow. Appraisal coordinators can reach out to multiple appraisers for quote requests, assign appraisals, field follow-up communications with lenders, set reminders, and negotiate fees, all within the assignment screen in Connexions.

"The AMCs process for monitoring, tracking, and preparing appraisals involves multiple touch points and interactions that require a great deal of precise organization," says Tom McCormick, President & CEO of Connexions." So we developed Inside Track to internalize the entire workflow, streamlining each activity involved in the process of assigning appraisals."

In addition to creating a more automated process for assigning appraisers, Inside Track offers the option for the appraisal coordinator to put an order on hold if additional funds are required – again right from the assignment screen in Connexions. Orders can also be filtered by 'pending follow-up' or 'declined' so complex assignments can be identified and actioned quickly.

About Connexions

Connexions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for lenders, mortgage brokers, appraisers, and appraisal management companies to achieve a faster and more efficient real estate valuation experience. Connexions is a member of The Nationwide Group of Companies (TNG) — a pioneer of outsourced financial services software and the leading appraisal management company. For more information, visit www.GetConnexions.com.

