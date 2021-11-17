Canadian American Business Council to Host 27th Annual State of the Relationship

In-person and virtual galas celebrate the Canada-U.S. relationship on November 17, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - This evening, the Canadian American Business Council (CABC) will host its 27th Annual State of the Relationship, a gala toasting the Canada-U.S. relationship. The event, which will be livestreamed on YouTube, will also include 11 socially distanced in-person events in major cities, hosted by Consuls Generals from both countries.

With nearly three decades of operation, the CABC has become the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors. The State of the Relationship has become the council's marquee celebration, bringing together more than 70 business leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and luminaries to provide remarks.

"We are delighted to bring together diverse leaders from both countries at this year's State of the Relationship," said Maryscott Greenwood, CEO, CABC. "The events of recent years have demonstrated the resiliency of our sacred relationship. Our partnership extends from boardrooms to borders; it's an honour to bring together Canadians and Americans to recognize this significant feat."

The 27th State of the Relationship will be hosted by Atlanta-based broadcast reporter Christine Sperow and feature a special performance of "Lean on Me" by Canadian performers, Fefe Dobson and Tyler Shaw. The evening will include the presentation of the CABC's Corporate Leadership Award, which recognizes contributions to sustainability, job creation and remarkable innovation. In 2020, UPS was awarded for its extraordinary service through the pandemic.

Throughout the livestream, viewers will have the opportunity to participate in interactive contests and trivia featuring Canada and U.S. pop culture. With the recent reopening of the Canada-U.S. border, reuniting families and friends, the CABC will also be giving away roundtrip business tickets for any Air Canada flight.

Canadians and Americans are invited to join the CABC on Thursday, November 17 at 8 p.m. E.T. for the State of The Relationship, livestreamed on YouTube.

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Canadian American Business Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada and the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion.

