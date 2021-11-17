Ambina Partners Announces Investment in Navusoft

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navusoft Inc. ("Navusoft"), a fast growing ERP provider for the waste management industry, announced today that it has closed a growth equity round led by Ambina Partners LLC ("Ambina"). Navusoft will use the funds to accelerate hiring across sales & marketing, customer support & implementation, and research & development.

Founded by industry veteran David Navarro, Navusoft is a complete cloud-based product that has taken market share rapidly by offering an ERP, CRM, and mobile capability within a single platform. Navusoft has differentiated itself by enabling sales and operational efficiencies for its customers and helping waste management companies to expand and turn into customer service centric operations.

The Navusoft team is highly experienced, and laser focused on providing customers excellent products and services. This marks Navusoft's first outside institutional capital investment and provides resources to further drive the company's substantial growth.

Navusoft is Ambina's latest growth capital investment in a vertically focused B2B software provider. "We have been impressed by Navusoft's momentum in the waste management industry and are excited to partner with a leading team in this field," said Christine Blehle, a Partner at Ambina.

About Navusoft

Navusoft is a software as a service (SaaS) company developing an ERP and CRM management software for companies providing waste collection and waste products recycling services in North America. From sales to service, billing, and invoicing, Navusoft covers the entire customer lifecycle in a single system. Navusoft is led by industry veterans David Navarro, Brad Sovich, and Michael Shannon. For more information on Navusoft, please visit www.navusoft.com.

About Ambina Partners

Ambina Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth-oriented middle market companies. Ambina partners with forward-thinking management teams in sectors including enterprise software, financial services/insurance, and other technology-enabled businesses. Ambina provides companies with the strategic and operational support that delivers long-lasting results. For more information on Ambina Partners, please visit www.ambina.com.

