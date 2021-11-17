Accolade expands world-class executive leadership team with marketing and customer success experts

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), the company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team. The new leaders will help further Accolade's mission to empower people through expertise, empathy and technology to make the best decisions for their health and well-being.

Accolade chief marketing officer, Carolina Lobo (left) and chief customer officer, Eve Stacey (right).

Carolina Lobo joins as chief marketing officer and Eve Stacey as Accolade's first chief customer officer to oversee marketing and customer success respectively, two high-demand functions for the company.

"We are revolutionizing the category of Personalized Healthcare, grounded in our capabilities to form life-long connections with each person we support to empower them to live their healthiest lives," said Rajeev Singh, Accolade CEO. "We're continuing to build out the team to excel in this new category, and I am thrilled to welcome Carolina and Eve. They share our cultural values and bring tremendous talent and energy to the leadership team. Our ability to nurture a strong workplace culture and recruit like-minded, mission-aligned people with diverse perspectives is how we deliver on our commitment to customers."

Carolina Lobo, chief marketing officer

Lobo joins Accolade as chief marketing officer and brings a wealth of proven experience in humanizing B2B and B2C brands to her role. She will lead Accolade's trailblazing path into the category of Personalized Healthcare and set the strategy for brand engagement, demand generation, creative development and effectiveness across the company for all market segments.

"Accolade is one-of-a-kind in a crowded industry," Lobo said. "Our brand is a promise to customers and members to be seen, understood and respected in their healthcare journey. I am inspired to join a seasoned team of innovators and collaborators whose purpose is to redefine the paradigm of work-related healthcare and in the process deliver indispensable value, unproven until now."

Before joining Accolade, Lobo was the chief people and brand officer at Interim HealthCare where she developed the organization's market-facing and employer brand strategies. Lobo has held a variety of marketing leadership roles with major global brands, including T. Rowe Price, Listerine and Cigna. She holds an MBA from Kellogg/Northwestern University and a B.B.A. from Loyola University.

Eve Stacey, chief customer officer

As Accolade's first chief customer officer, Stacey will partner across the organization to create a cohesive experience for Accolade's more than 400 enterprise customers and nine million members. Stacey will oversee Accolade's customer success team, leveraging her significant integration experience and will also be responsible for leading improvements in Accolade's organizational processes to deliver the best possible experience for customers.

"Accolade represents the future of healthcare," Stacey said. "We know it is long past time to improve the employee healthcare experience. Accolade is leading the way by creating the opportunity for companies to make meaningful changes in benefits and healthcare delivery that improve outcomes for everyone."

Prior to Accolade, Stacey led marketing, strategy, and operations for Microsoft's U.S. commercial channel as the vice president of go-to-market for the U.S. partner group. Stacey has served in operations leadership roles for Benevity and Concur. As president and chief operating officer of Benevity she saw the quantitative impact of giving, volunteering and DEI programs on recruitment, engagement and retention in serving buyers globally. Stacey holds an MBA from Harvard and a B.A. from Dartmouth College.

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven, and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

