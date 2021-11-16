Veriff Partners with Deel to Offer Seamless Payroll and Compliance Benefits for Organizations Across the Globe

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, is partnering with Deel , the leading payroll and compliance platform for international businesses, to ensure employees and contractors can be hired, onboarded and paid compliantly around the world. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to Deel's online platform, which more than 4,500 organizations currently use in over 150 countries.

Organizations can now quickly and easily verify the identity of employees or contractors on Deel as part of a hassle-free onboarding process. Since Deel also processes payments, Veriff helps the platform meet KYC requirements to ensure users avoid fraud. Veriff increases the level of trust among Deel customers by swiftly and securely verifying people worldwide while automatically detecting manipulated or false documents to protect against fraudulent users.

"Partnering with Veriff allows us to provide customers with one of the best compliance and security processes, making it even easier to start scaling their business and teams remotely across borders," said Dan Westgarth, COO of Deel. "Identity verification is critical, especially when providing a reliable and secure experience for our customers online. Veriff's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality IDV makes the partnership one we're excited for, especially as we continue to offer more robust and complex offerings."

The Deel platform helps thousands of organizations create locally compliant contracts and pay their global teams in their preferred currency and payment method. Deel's powerful dashboard and Veriff's added compliance and identity verification (IDV) capabilities give organizations more confidence when hiring and onboarding employees and contractors.

"Delivering a seamless online IDV process for employees and organizations is a key pillar of our business offerings. With our automated identity verification service, Veriff is enabling Deel to mitigate the risk of the identity fraud issues that often occur with fast-growing global companies," said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. "We're thrilled to partner with Deel as they continue to help more employees, contractors and organizations grow around the globe."

Deel and Veriff are both Y Combinator companies and remain very active in the community.

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. The largest document database on the market, Veriff's intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries.

Deel is a leading global compliance and payroll solution that helps businesses hire anyone, anywhere. Deel's technology offers unmatched payroll, HR, compliance, perks, benefits, and other capabilities needed to hire and manage a global team.

