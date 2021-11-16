Pray.com presents 'Protect America,' an Event to Promote the Physical Wellbeing of our Nation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States continues to take aggressive action to reduce COVID-19 infections across the country, Pray.com will host Protect America — a faith-based conversation to promote life-saving vaccines with Pastor Samuel Rodriguez and Director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, Dr. Eliseo Perez-Stable. The broadcast is available here: https://www.pray.com/articles/protect-america-es .

The discussion between Dr. Perez-Stable and Pastor Rodriguez will focus on ways Americans can protect their health, provide facts about COVID-19, and deliver a faith-based perspective on vaccine uptake. Together, they aim to increase fact-based understanding of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in communities that have shown a higher rate of vaccine hesitancy.

"The Biden Administration is thankful for the work of Pray.Com, Pastor Sammy Rodriguez, and faith leaders around the country who are encouraging their fellow Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19," said Josh Dickson, White House Senior Advisor for Faith Engagement. "Trusted messengers, including faith leaders, are playing a critical role fighting this pandemic by sharing the facts about the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine with their communities."

Pastor Rodriguez will deliver critical guidance about the life-saving measures available to protect oneself, one's loved ones, and one's community from COVID-19.

"It is God's blessing and a privilege to be able to offer direction to our community during a very challenging time that has affected so many," said Pastor Rodriguez. "We are receiving God's gift to us when we open ourselves to science. It's my goal to help those of faith understand this gift, embrace it, and trust in God who has blessed us with the ability to protect ourselves."

Pray.com Co-founder Mike Lynn shared gratitude for the ability to use the Pray.com platform for greater good. "Our legacy at Pray.com is determined by what we do to help others," he said. "We work daily to make a difference in times like this, where we can provide a platform for faith-based discussions that can help protect and improve people's lives."

Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content, reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website.

About Pray.com

Pray.com was launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community. Pray.com is the No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content and is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through Daily Prayers, Pastor Podcasts and Bedtime Bible Stories.

About Dr. Eliseo Perez-Stable:

Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable, M.D. (Eh-lee-SAY-oh PEH-rez-eh-STAH-blay) is Director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) at the National Institutes of Health. He oversees NIMHD's annual budget to advance the science of minority health and health disparities research. Since joining NIMHD in September 2015, Dr. Pérez-Stable has been cultivating the Institute's position on the cutting edge of the science of minority health and health disparities. Through this effort, the Institute has produced a collection of resources that guide and facilitate the conduct of research to promote health equity.

About Pastor Samuel Rodriguez:

Samuel Rodriguez is the President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, the world's largest Hispanic Christian organization with 42,000 plus U.S. churches and many additional churches spread throughout the Spanish-speaking diaspora. Rodriguez stands recognized by CNN, FOX News, Univision and Telemundo as America's most influential Latino/Hispanic faith leader. He has advised Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump, and frequently consults with Congress advancing immigration and criminal justice reform as well as religious freedom.

