New online community to provide important support to chronic pancreatitis patients.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Mission: Cure, with the support of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a Nestlé Health Science Company, has launched a new patient online community on the HealthUnlocked network, which will provide valuable support and information to people living with pancreatitis, helping them to live healthier lives. The online community is a much-needed space for patients who are suffering from this debilitating and isolating disease to connect and share their journey with pancreatitis in a supportive environment. Patients can join the community by following this link: https://healthunlocked.com/pancreatitis-support

Mission: Cure

"Chronic pancreatitis is a chronic inflammatory destructive disease of the pancreas associated with multiple consequences including pancreatic exocrine insufficiency. Establishing a community portal for patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to chronic pancreatitis will help patients in so many ways including: identification of symptoms, improving communications with other patients with similar conditions, and improving patient care," said Dr. Samer AlKaade, MD., Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology, Advanced Endoscopy, St. Louis, MO, USA.

Mission: Cure is a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of those suffering with pancreatitis and find effective therapies for the disease. The community will be administered and moderated by Mission: Cure—the organization will share valuable patient education resources as well as their progress towards a cure for chronic pancreatitis. Megan Golden, CEO and co-founder of Mission: Cure, said, "For patients, the community will be a place where you can come to talk about the health issues affecting you - whether you have chronic pancreatitis, acute pancreatitis, or related conditions like exocrine pancreatic insufficiency — also known as EPI."

By coming to the community, people will also benefit from HealthUnlocked technology, which makes tailored health-related recommendations, directs people to useful information, connects them with others, and highlights research that may be of interest.

"Aimmune is committed to further understanding the impact of EPI on the quality of patients' lives with chronic pancreatitis," said Mohamed Yassine, MD. SVP, Global Medical Affairs for Aimmune Therapeutics. This community is a separate additional opportunity outside of the traditional PACT-CP Registry, offered by Aimmune Therapeutics, to learn from patients in their own words about how acute and chronic pancreatitis affects their lives.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a Nestlé Health Science Company, is a biopharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical therapies to prevent, manage, and treat food and metabolic related diseases, including exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Aimmune markets a pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), an FDA- and EU-approved medicine for peanut allergy and other investigational therapies in development.

HealthUnlocked is an innovative social health network of more than 1.4 million patients, representing over 250 disease states and conditions with more than 300 patient advocacy groups. These patients share treatment paradigms, symptom management, and quality of life issues on a global scale. HealthUnlocked is owned by CorEvitas, LLC, within their patient experience unit, HealthiVibe. Clinicians, the NHS (including NHS Choices), insurers and industry can use HealthUnlocked to link up with patients safely online.

Contact: Megan Golden, Mission: Cure

Email: mgolden@mission-cure.org

Phone: +1 401 375-2873

HealthUnlocked (PRNewsfoto/Corrona, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission: Cure