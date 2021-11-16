Marginedge, Leading Restaurant Management Platform Expands Integration With Square

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading restaurant management platform, MarginEdge, announced today that it has teamed up with Square to offer an expanded integration, allowing customers to easily pull sales on a daily basis giving a full picture of their daily controllable P&L, budgets, plate costs, and inventory tracking.

MarginEdge Logo

The powerful combination of Square and MarginEdge expands capabilities across both platforms allowing restaurant operators nationwide to track real-time prime costs and profitability. With product shortages and supply chain disruptions leading to rising labor and food expenses, this new integration allows restaurateurs to manage costs in a dynamically changing environment.

Bo Davis, MarginEdge CEO and Co-Founder says, "As a restaurant owner myself, I deeply understand the need for fast, actionable data and the inefficiencies created when those insights lag. With so many of our customers using Square as their POS, it absolutely made sense to formalize our partnership to create a seamless experience for our mutual clients. We are thrilled to work with Square's team as we support restaurant operators across the country."

A turnkey integration between MarginEdge and Square is key to a faster, more seamless experience and an opportunity for both companies to better serve the restaurant industry. Customers can connect their POS by plugging in their Square credentials and answering a few quick questions through the quick and easy set-up wizard. The integration simplifies the typical, labor-intensive process for connecting POS systems.

"Being able to have our sales pulled directly from Square into MarginEdge has allowed us to seamlessly track our COGS. It has given us valuable information quickly and has removed the paperwork and headaches that we had experienced managing invoices and sales in the past," commented Amir Mostafavi, founder of South Block Juice Co.

As MarginEdge goes into its sixth year with growth of over 200% annually, new integrations and robust reporting capabilities will be at the forefront of all future partnerships and is clearly shown in their newest partnership with Square.

Currently, MarginEdge is helping over 2,500 independent restaurants in 47 states with a team of over 300 people.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Fairfax, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com .

CONTACT:

Elise Burke/5034597545/elise@marginedge.com

Charissa Benjamin/202-415-4461/charissa@savor-pr.com

Megan Reilly/215-399-6029/megan@savor-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MarginEdge