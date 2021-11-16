LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has won the 2021 Esport Product of the Year at SiGMA Europe's prestigious Europe Gaming Awards. The awards ceremony, held in conjunction with the SiGMA Europe conference and expo, took place at the Hilton Malta Conference Centre in St. Julian's on November 15. On hand for the evening gala were many of the most notable brands in the gaming sector, including William Hill, Bet365, Pinnacle, LeoVegas and PokerStars.

Esports Technologies Wins Esport Product of the Year at 2021 Europe Gaming Awards

Esports Technologies was recognized for its groundbreaking achievements in 2021, including a patent-pending real-time odds modeling and simulation system that instantly generates odds and betting markets for esports betting use. Esports Technologies also devised a patent-pending live streaming wagering technology, which allows sports and esports fans to wager in real time across streaming platforms. Several other proprietary technologies are in development.

Joining Esports Technologies as finalists in the Esport Product of the Year category were Betfair, GGBet, and other top brands.

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are so honored to accept the award for Esport Product of the Year. This is a testament to the relentless efforts of our entire team. On behalf of everyone at Esports Technologies, I want to thank the organizers of SiGMA Europe and the Europe Gaming Awards. It's been an unbelievable year, and we are just getting started."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Esports Technologies, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.