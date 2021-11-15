Tripadvisor Creates its First Immersive Audio Experience in North America via Amazon Alexa, in partnership with Visit Orlando New Branded Voice Integration, Powered by Tripadvisor, Aims to Inspire Travelers to Explore Beyond Orlando's Incredible Theme Parks

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, has created its first immersive audio experience in North America via Amazon Alexa, in partnership with Visit Orlando, the Official Tourism Association for Orlando.

Tripadvisor and Visit Orlando came together to create a fully immersive audio tourism experience using Amazon's Alexa voice technology. As travel returns post-pandemic and reaches new highs, the new Alexa skill utilizes Tripadvisor's community-powered content to inspire and drive tourism demand for Orlando. The experience highlights undiscovered activities throughout the destination's neighborhoods, such as ecotourism attractions from hiking to airboat rides, celebrity-chef dining, and local arts and culture from museums to live performances.

"While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World, our destination offers endless options for all types of travelers to uncover hidden gems throughout our unique neighborhoods from Winter Garden and Downtown Orlando to Lake Nona and beyond," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO at Visit Orlando. "We are thrilled to partner with Tripadvisor, to give visitors a new and innovative way to learn about Orlando, as Alexa takes listeners through a journey, introducing unexpected Orlando experiences and helpful reviews from travelers who have been before."

To access the Tripadvisor-powered Orlando experience on your Alexa device or app, audio ads will prompt travel planners to simply say:

"Alexa, launch Visit Orlando."

View the demonstration video here: https://youtu.be/Pe9z5KgN3K0

Through this creative partnership, consumers can proceed to ask several questions to their Amazon Alexa devices or app about Orlando to determine which neighborhood will inspire their wanderlust most, including a journey through the destination's many restaurants, hotels and must-see attractions. The activation will then provide specific points of interest and Tripadvisor-powered information about locations like the award-winning restaurant, The Ravenous Pig , or one of Orlando's most pet-friendly hotels, The Alfond Inn .

This is only the second time Tripadvisor has deployed this level of custom branded content via voice integration on Alexa. In October 2021, Tripadvisor was the winner of the Most Innovative use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Award from The Drum (UK) for use of the technology with tourism partners in Abu Dhabi.

"We're excited to apply our knowledge of this branded voice experience on Alexa to make compelling content for Visit Orlando as we provide consumers with a unique experience that inspires them to travel and engages them as they plan for their next visit to one of the most incredible destinations in the United States," said Christine Maguire, vice president and general manager, Advertising Media, Tripadvisor, Inc. "We continue to seek out cutting edge solutions to help expand the horizons of travelers visiting Orlando to generate demand and storytell about all the incredible travel experiences the city has to offer travelers."

The activation is currently running in the United States as part of the Orlando Noteworthy Neighborhoods program which, in addition to the audio experience, includes branded content sweepstakes, bespoke itineraries, branded email, and other online and offline media promotions. To learn more, visit: https://www.tripadvisor.com/VisitOrlando .

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2021

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States and Theme Park Capital of the World®. Visit Orlando connects consumers with every segment of Central Florida's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to seven of the world's top theme parks – as well as refreshing water parks, outdoor thrill rides, activities to connect with nature, and a dynamic dining and entertainment scene – Orlando is welcoming to travelers of all ages. With 450 hotels, visitors have choices that span multi-acre resorts to themed boutique hotels. Orlando's trusted theme parks, attractions, hotels and businesses have developed comprehensive safety measures and worked closely with medical experts to create safe travel experiences. Find more information at VisitOrlando.co m .

