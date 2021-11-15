Phoenix New Media Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results Live Conference Call to be Held at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media, commented, "Faced with pressures from the current macroeconomic uncertainties, we remained steadfast in our commitment to further developing our core competitive differentiation in original content production capabilities. During the third quarter of 2021, we deepened our collaboration with Phoenix TV in content production and event execution and sales, creating a cohesive and integrated media group and further enhancing our brand influence. In addition, we upgraded our iFeng app to better incorporate exclusive content from Phoenix TV and improved the app's features and content distribution. Meanwhile, we launched our own Multi-Channel Network and developed our monetization channels on third-party platforms. Going forward, we plan to remain prudent in evaluating business initiatives, align our business with shifting industry dynamics, and elevate our brand influences through consistent delivery of original content."

Mr. Edward Lu, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "In the third quarter, we experienced increasing challenges from intensified industry-wide competition and a slowdown in the macroeconomic environment. In response, we re-strategized while proactively managing our expenses, streamlining our operations, and optimizing our team structure to improve operating efficiency. As we drive the evolution of our content ecosystem and monetization channels, we will continue to focus on generating more diverse revenue streams to increase shareholder value in the future."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 19.3% to RMB244.6 million (US$38.0 million) from RMB303.0 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the year-over-year decline in the Company's net advertising revenues.

Net advertising revenues in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 23.0% to RMB216.6 million (US$33.6 million) from RMB281.3 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the reduction in advertising spending of advertisers from certain industries and intensified industry-wide competition in the third quarter of 2021.

Paid services revenues[1] in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 29.0% to RMB28.0 million (US$4.4 million) from RMB21.7 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from paid contents in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 69.7% to RMB15.1 million (US$2.4 million) from RMB8.9 million in the same period of 2020, mainly caused by the increase in revenues from licensing fees related to audio books. Revenues from E-commerce and others in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 0.8% to RMB12.9 million (US$2.0 million) from RMB12.8 million in the same period of 2020.

COST OF REVENUES

Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 3.1% to RMB154.7 million (US$24.0 million) from RMB150.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to the following:

Content and operational costs in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 3.5% to RMB134.2 million ( US$20.8 million ) from RMB129.7 million in the same period of 2020, mainly caused by the increase in content acquisition costs in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue sharing fees in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 10.0% to RMB6.6 million ( US$1.0 million ) from RMB6.0 million in the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees paid to channel partners.

The increase was partially offset by the following:

Bandwidth costs in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 2.8% to RMB13.9 million ( US$2.2 million ) from RMB14.3 million in the same period of 2020.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 41.2% to RMB89.9 million (US$14.0 million) from RMB153.0 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 36.7% from 50.5% in the same period of 2020.

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, which excluded the impact of certain reconciling items as stated in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. The related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2021, excluding share-based compensation, decreased to 36.9% from 50.6% in the same period of 2020.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 63.3% to RMB296.2 million (US$46.0 million) from RMB181.4 million in the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increase in general and administrative expenses due to the RMB140.4 million (US$21.8 million) of allowance for credit losses that was recognized in the third quarter of 2021 related to the entire amount of accounts receivable and notes receivable from Evergrande Group caused by Evergrande's operating results. Share-based compensation included in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million), compared to RMB1.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB206.3 million (US$32.0 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB28.4 million in the same period of 2020. Operating margin in the third quarter of 2021 was negative 84.3%, compared to negative 9.4% in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter of 2021, which excluded share-based compensation, was RMB204.8 million (US$31.8 million), compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB26.7 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin in the third quarter of 2021, excluding share-based compensation, was negative 83.7%, compared to negative 8.8% in the same period of 2020.

OTHER INCOME OR LOSS

Other income or loss reflects net interest income, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares, impairment of available-for-sale debt investments and others, net[2]. Total net other income in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB17.8 million (US$2.8 million), compared to total net other income of RMB30.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB13.1 million ( US$2.0 million ) from RMB14.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Foreign currency exchange loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1.9 million ( US$0.3 million ), compared to a gain of RMB3.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Income from equity method investments, net of impairment, in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB2.9 million ( US$0.5 million ), compared to RMB6.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Impairment of available-for-sale debt investments in the third quarter of 2021 was nil, compared to a loss of RMB2.0 million in the same period of 2020, which reflected the amount of the impairment related to the credit losses of available-for-sale debt investment in certain investee incurred in the third quarter of 2020.

Changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares in the third quarter of 2021 was nil, compared to a loss of RMB4.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Others, net, in the third quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB3.7 million ( US$0.6 million ), from RMB13.4 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to less amount of government subsidies received in the third quarter of 2021.

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB134.0 million (US$20.8 million), compared to net loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB0.9 million in the same period of 2020. Net margin from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2021 was negative 54.8%, compared to negative 0.3% in the same period of 2020. Net loss from continuing operations per diluted ordinary share in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB0.23 (US$0.04), compared to a net loss from continuing operations per diluted ordinary share of RMB0.00 in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, which excluded share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares and impairment of available-for-sale debt investments, was RMB135.4 million (US$21.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB1.3 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2021 was negative 55.3%, compared to positive 0.4% in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS[3] in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1.86 (US$0.29), compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted ADS of RMB0.02 in the same period of 2020.

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in the computation of diluted net loss per ADS was 72,790,541. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had a total of 582,324,325 ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 72,790,541 ADSs.

CERTAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short term investments and restricted cash were RMB1.57 billion (US$243.5 million).

Recent Regulatory Developments in China

There have been certain recent regulatory developments in China regarding cybersecurity, data protection and supervision of China-based, overseas listed companies. Among others,

The PRC Data Security Law was promulgated and came into effect in September 2021 . The law imposes data security and privacy protection obligations on any person carrying out data activities, and provides for a national security review procedure for data activities that may affect national security. The Cyberspace Administration of China issued a revised draft of the Measures for Cybersecurity Review in July 2021 for public comments, which would require any "data processor" carrying out data processing activities that affect or may affect national security to be subject to cybersecurity review. The revised draft Measures for Cybersecurity Review have not been adopted and it remains unclear whether the final version to be adopted will include any changes.

The PRC Personal Information Protection Law was adopted and came into effect in November 2021 . As the first comprehensive legislation on personal information protection in China , it specifies the scope of personal information, clarifies the legal bases for processing personal information, lays down the obligations and responsibilities imposed on processors, and imposes stringent requirements on data localization, safeguarding the interest of China in cross-border transfers of personal information. It works together with the PRC Cybersecurity Law and PRC Data Security Law to establish a broader regulatory architecture governing cybersecurity and data privacy protection in China and is expected to have a significant impact on the data compliance practices of both PRC domestic and multinational companies to the extent they process or use the personal information of individuals located within China .

The General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council jointly promulgated the Opinions on Strictly Cracking Down on Illegal Securities Activities in July 2021 which, among others, required relevant PRC governmental authorities to improve laws and regulations on data security, cross-border data transfer and management of classified information, especially as it relates to confidentiality and file management of overseas securities offerings and listings. The Opinions also required relevant PRC government authorities to enhance supervision of China -based companies that are listed overseas and accelerate the establishment of a regulatory scheme for such companies.

These laws and regulations are new and some of them require further actions by the relevant PRC government authorities. There remain substantial uncertainties as to their implementation and interpretation. The Company is closely monitoring these regulatory developments and endeavor to fully comply with the laws and regulations as they are adopted and implemented. The Company's business involves the collection and processing of various types of data including certain personal information of its users. The Company conducts its business through subsidiaries and affiliated consolidated entities in China, while American depositary shares representing the Company's Class A ordinary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company expects to incur increased compliance costs and may need to adjust its business operation as it endeavors to comply with these evolving laws and regulations. However, given the substantial uncertainties in the implementation and interpretation of these laws and regulations, the Company is not able to assess the full nature and extent of the potential impacts that these regulatory developments may have on the Company's business operation and financial performance in the future.

[1] Prior to 2021, paid services revenues comprised of (i) revenues from paid contents, which included digital reading, audio books, paid videos, and other content-related sales activities, (ii) revenues from games, which included web-based games and mobile games, (iii) revenues from MVAS, and (iv) revenues from others. As revenues from games and revenues from MVAS were small and had been declining for the past years, to better reflect the Company's paid services revenues disaggregated by products and services, beginning from January 1, 2021, paid services revenues have been re-grouped and comprise of (i) revenues from paid contents, which includes digital reading, audio books, paid videos, and other content-related sales activities, (ii) revenues from E-commerce and others, which mainly includes revenues from E-commerce, MVAS, games and others. For comparison purposes, the revenues from paid services for the quarters of 2020 have been retrospectively re-classified. [2] "Others, net" primarily consists of government subsidies and litigation loss provisions. [3] "ADS" means American Depositary Share of the Company. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB256.1 million and RMB276.1 million; net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB239.7 million and RMB254.7 million; and paid services revenues are expected to be between RMB16.4 million and RMB21.4 million.

All of the above forecasts reflect the current and preliminary view of the Company's management, which are subject to change and substantial uncertainty, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the effects of which are difficult to analyse and predict.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2021 (November 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the call, please register in advance of the conference by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6816509. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using the participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process.

A replay of the call will be available through November 23, 2021 by using the dial-in numbers and conference ID below:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299 Mainland China:

4006322162 Hong Kong:

+852 30512780 United States:

+1 646 254 3697 Conference ID:

6816509

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Phoenix New Media Limited uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income or loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations and non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP income or loss from operations is income or loss from operations excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income or loss from operations divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited is net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited excluding share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares and impairment of available-for-sale debt investments. Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations is non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS is non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the aforementioned non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with the related GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business allows both management and investors to assess the Company's performance against its competitors and ultimately monitor its capacity to generate returns for investors. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of items like share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring items, and without the effect of changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares and impairment of available-for-sale debt investments, which have been significant and one-time items. However, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's gross profit, income or loss from operations and net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the period. In addition, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

















December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2020* 2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

357,796

1,234,063

191,524 Term deposits and short term investments

1,280,033

319,261

49,549 Restricted cash

31,039

15,489

2,404 Accounts receivable, net

675,616

404,415

62,764 Amounts due from related parties

32,587

32,920

5,109 Prepayment and other current assets

42,846

47,672

7,398 Total current assets

2,419,917

2,053,820

318,748 Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

62,649

39,681

6,158 Intangible assets, net

12,396

20,078

3,116 Available-for-sale debt investments

36,662

34,769

5,396 Equity investments, net

94,821

111,294

17,273 Deferred tax assets

86,867

90,103

13,984 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

49,487

32,719

5,078 Other non-current assets

9,753

2,072

321 Total non-current assets

352,635

330,716

51,326 Total assets

2,772,552

2,384,536

370,074 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

221,203

200,965

31,189 Amounts due to related parties

34,420

35,801

5,556 Advances from customers

38,835

36,839

5,717 Taxes payable

402,610

409,255

63,515 Salary and welfare payable

156,599

104,229

16,176 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

172,376

108,491

16,838 Operating lease liabilities

36,370

27,039

4,196 Total current liabilities

1,062,413

922,619

143,187 Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities

1,312

1,312

204 Long-term liabilities

28,182

28,182

4,374 Operating lease liabilities

16,672

6,323

981 Total non-current liabilities

46,166

35,817

5,559 Total liabilities

1,108,579

958,436

148,746 Shareholders' equity:











Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares

17,499

17,499

2,716 Class B ordinary shares

22,053

22,053

3,423 Additional paid-in capital

1,620,580

1,627,936

252,652 Statutory reserves

92,017

93,259

14,474 Accumulated deficit

(88,191)

(259,706)

(40,306) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(28,214)

(30,837)

(4,786) Total Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity

1,635,744

1,470,204

228,173 Noncontrolling interests

28,229

(44,104)

(6,845) Total shareholders' equity

1,663,973

1,426,100

221,328 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,772,552

2,384,536

370,074







-

- * Derived from audited financial statements included in the Company's Form 20-F dated April 28, 2021.





Phoenix New Media Limited











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(loss)











(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)









































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenues:

























Net advertising revenues 281,308

232,988

216,561

33,610

776,364

650,862

101,012 Paid service revenues 21,681

23,730

28,048

4,353

70,282

76,556

11,881 Total revenues 302,989

256,718

244,609

37,963

846,646

727,418

112,893 Cost of revenues (150,036)

(137,035)

(154,719)

(24,012)

(380,062)

(399,858)

(62,057) Gross profit 152,953

119,683

89,890

13,951

466,584

327,560

50,836 Operating expenses:

























Sales and marketing expenses (64,899)

(65,368)

(62,162)

(9,647)

(203,769)

(192,373)

(29,856) General and administrative expenses (74,782)

(50,665)

(194,939)

(30,254)

(207,215)

(300,432)

(46,626) Technology and product development expenses (41,706)

(38,429)

(39,111)

(6,070)

(129,372)

(117,815)

(18,285) Total operating expenses (181,387)

(154,462)

(296,212)

(45,971)

(540,356)

(610,620)

(94,767) Loss from operations (28,434)

(34,779)

(206,322)

(32,020)

(73,772)

(283,060)

(43,931) Other income/(loss):

























Interest income, net 14,792

12,539

13,068

2,028

26,112

36,347

5,641 Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) 3,218

6,862

(1,877)

(291)

1,573

2,220

345 Income/(loss) from equity method investments, net of

impairment 6,013

(320)

2,900

450

5,777

2,473

384 Impairment of available-for-sale debt investments (2,000)













(2,000)







Changes in fair value of loan related to

co-sale of Particle shares (4,486)

-

-

-

(24,535)

-

- Changes in fair value of forward

contract in relation to disposal of

investments in Particle



-

-

-

16,085

-

- Others, net 13,360

4,925

3,670

569

27,111

13,265

2,059 Income/(loss) from continuing operations before

income taxes 2,463

(10,773)

(188,561)

(29,264)

(23,649)

(228,755)

(35,502) Income tax expense (1,725)

(1,486)

(12,022)

(1,866)

(4,184)

(13,758)

(2,135) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 738

(12,259)

(200,583)

(31,130)

(27,833)

(242,513)

(37,638) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of

income taxes*



-

-

-

(62,366)

-

- Net income/(loss) 738

(12,259)

(200,583)

(31,130)

(90,199)

(242,513)

(37,638) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests:

























Net (income)/loss from continuing operations

attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,687)

5,157

66,585

10,334

(8,969)

72,240

11,211 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests*



-

-

-

24,759

-

- Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1,687)

5,157

66,585

10,334

15,790

72,240

11,211 Net lossattributable to Phoenix New Media

Limited:

























Net loss from continuing operations attributable to

Phoenix New Media Limited (949)

(7,102)

(133,998)

(20,796)

(36,802)

(170,273)

(26,426) Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to

Phoenix New Media Limited*



-

-

-

(37,607)

-

- Net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited (949)

(7,102)

(133,998)

(20,796)

(74,409)

(170,273)

(26,426) Net income/(loss) 738

(12,259)

(200,583)

(31,130)

(90,199)

(242,513)

(37,638) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: fair

value remeasurement for available-for-sale debt

investments 1,598

-

-

-

(884,512)

(1,730)

(268) Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax: foreign

currency translation adjustment (43,077)

(4,140)

1,230

191

(14,251)

(893)

(139) Comprehensive loss (40,741)

(16,399)

(199,353)

(30,939)

(988,962)

(245,136)

(38,045) Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (1,687)

5,157

66,585

10,334

15,790

72,240

11,211 Comprehensive loss attributable to Phoenix New

Media Limited (42,428)

(11,242)

(132,768)

(20,605)

(973,172)

(172,896)

(26,833) Basic net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary

share:

























-Continuing operations -

(0.01)

(0.23)

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.29)

(0.05) -Discontinued operations* -

-

-

-

(0.07)

-

- Basic net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary

share -

(0.01)

(0.23)

(0.04)

(0.13)

(0.29)

(0.05) Diluted net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary

share:

























-Continuing operations -

(0.01)

(0.23)

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.29)

(0.05) -Discontinued operations* -

-

-

-

(0.07)

-

- Diluted net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary

share -

(0.01)

(0.23)

(0.04)

(0.13)

(0.29)

(0.05) Basic loss per ADS (1 ADS represents 8 Class

A ordinary shares):

























-Continuing operations (0.01)

(0.10)

(1.84)

(0.29)

(0.50)

(2.34)

(0.36) -Discontinued operations* -

-

-

-

(0.52)

-

- Basic net loss per ADS (1 ADS represents 8 Class

A ordinary shares) (0.01)

(0.10)

(1.84)

(0.29)

(1.02)

(2.34)

(0.36) Diluted net loss per ADS (1 ADS represents 8 Class

A ordinary shares)：

























-Continuing operations (0.01)

(0.10)

(1.84)

(0.29)

(0.50)

(2.34)

(0.36) -Discontinued operations* -

-

-

-

(0.52)

-

- Diluted net loss per ADS (1 ADS represents 8 Class

A ordinary shares) (0.01)

(0.10)

(1.84)

(0.29)

(1.02)

(2.34)

(0.36) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares used in computing net (loss)/income per

share:

























Basic 582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325 Diluted 582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325



























* As disclosed in the second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results announcement made on August 17, 2020, the Company sold all of its investment in Beijing Yitian Xindong Network Technology Co., Ltd.

("Yitian Xindong" or "Tadu") in the second quarter of 2020 and the disposal of Tadu was qualified for reporting as a "discontinued operation" in the Company's financial statements. Accordingly, Tadu's

results of operations had been excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) and were presented in separate line

items as discontinued operations for all prior periods. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

Phoenix New Media Limited











Condensed Segments Information











(Amounts in thousands)









































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenues:

























Net advertising service 281,308

232,988

216,561

33,610

776,364

650,862

101,012 Paid services 21,681

23,730

28,048

4,353

70,282

76,556

11,881 Total revenues 302,989

256,718

244,609

37,963

846,646

727,418

112,893 Cost of revenues

























Net advertising service 143,463

129,772

146,110

22,676

358,232

377,137

58,531 Paid services 6,573

7,263

8,609

1,336

21,830

22,721

3,526 Total cost of revenues 150,036

137,035

154,719

24,012

380,062

399,858

62,057 Gross profit

























Net advertising service 137,845

103,216

70,451

10,934

418,132

273,725

42,481 Paid services 15,108

16,467

19,439

3,017

48,452

53,835

8,355 Total gross profit 152,953

119,683

89,890

13,951

466,584

327,560

50,836

Phoenix New Media Limited











Condensed Information of Cost of Revenues











(Amounts in thousands)









































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenue sharing fees 6,026

4,083

6,639

1,030

12,653

13,293

2,063 Content and operational costs 129,749

118,416

134,175

20,824

324,183

344,308

53,436 Bandwidth costs 14,261

14,536

13,905

2,158

43,226

42,257

6,558 Total cost of revenues 150,036

137,035

154,719

24,012

380,062

399,858

62,057

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)





































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Gross profit 152,953

401 (1) 153,354

119,683

1,067 (1) 120,750

89,890

455 (1) 90,345 Gross margin 50.5%





50.6%

46.6%





47.0%

36.7%





36.9%





1,758 (1)







4,707 (1)







1,508 (1)





































Loss from operations (28,434)

1,758

(26,676)

(34,779)

4,707

(30,072)

(206,322)

1,508

(204,814) Operating margin (9.4)%





(8.8)%

(13.5)%





(11.7)%

(84.3)%





(83.7)%





1,758 (1)







4,707 (1)







1,508 (1)







(6,013) (2)







320 (2)







(2,900) (2)







4,486 (3)







- (3)







- (3)







2,000 (4)







- (4)







- (4)

Net (loss)/income from continuing

operations attributable to Phoenix

New Media Limited (949)

2,231

1,282

(7,102)

5,027

(2,075)

(133,998)

(1,392)

(135,390) Net margin (0.3)%





0.4%

(2.8)%





(0.8)%

(54.8)%





(55.3)% Net (loss)/income per ADS-diluted (0.01)





0.02

(0.10)





(0.03)

(1.84)





(1.86) Weighted average number of ADSs used

in computing diluted net income/(loss)

per ADS 72,790,541





72,790,541

72,790,541





72,790,541

72,790,541





72,790,541







































































(1) Share-based compensation

































(2) Loss/(income) from equity method investments































(3) Changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares



























(4) Impairment of available-for-sale debt investments

































