The fully online program designed for experienced IT professionals will provide crucial skills to build leaders in the dynamic IT field.

Champlain College Online Introduces Master of Science in Information Technology The fully online program designed for experienced IT professionals will provide crucial skills to build leaders in the dynamic IT field.

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champlain College Online, a leader in career-focused adult higher education, today announced the addition of a fully online Master of Science (MS) in Information Technology. The new program is designed for IT professionals—computer network architects, software developers, web developers, and more—looking to deepen their technical expertise, develop advanced analytical skills, and rise to the top of their fields.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , employment in computer and IT professions is expected to see rapid growth, increasing by 13% from 2020 to 2030—much faster than the average for all occupations. Champlain's new degree seeks to meet the demand for these roles and positions graduates as leaders in the attractive field. Through the choice of graduate certificates with concentrations in business management, data science, or digital forensics and incident response, Champlain enables talented IT experts to rise to the next level in their careers.

"IT is no longer a behind-the-scenes, tactical function, but has become a highly strategic role. It's central to every modern organization's success and business growth. As such, IT professionals must be prepared to think strategically and take a seat at the table. We created this program with necessary skill sets for the modern technical workforce in mind—including giving IT professionals the tools to lead," said Kathleen Hyde, Chair of Cyber Security Programs for Champlain College Online. "Our new program will give students a hands-on, holistic education so they can succeed as lifelong learners both now and in the future."

Champlain recognizes the dynamic nature of the IT field, incorporating the development of leadership skills, such as communication and critical thinking. It provides a robust framework to enable today's IT professionals to innovatively approach complex organizational challenges, so they can adjust with the field.

Application-focused coursework in areas including the classification of systems and information, database design, and programming will allow students to meet the requirements of today's technological workforce. The degree offers graduate-level courses in project management, software engineering, security, and more.

Prospective students can apply for the next session by the December 10 deadline with courses starting January 2022. To learn more about the new degree, visit: https://online.champlain.edu/degrees-certificates/masters-information-technology .

To explore Champlain's more than 60 online degree programs, visit https://online.champlain.edu/ .

Prospective students are invited to attend a webinar scheduled for November 18 at 11 a.m. to learn more about the new program. To register, please visit: https://online.champlain.edu/experience/attend-webinar?wid=92012867239

About Champlain College Online

As one of the first online programs in the United States, we are proud to be part of the distinguished history of regionally accredited, not-for-profit Champlain College, founded in Burlington, Vermont in 1878.

Champlain College Online is consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a leader in online higher education. Our nationally recognized programs address industry trends and critical skills gaps. We serve more than 3,000 students through 60+ online undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, and stackable credentials in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, business, healthcare, and information technology.

Through our workforce development program called truED, we partner with some of the nation's leading businesses and organizations in a bold reimagining of workplace learning that enables employees to flourish and organizations to grow. For more information, visit online.champlain.edu.

View original content:

SOURCE Champlain College