Axia Launches The World's First Extra-Dry Mastiha Spirit

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axia is making its debut in the US, UK and Greece markets as the world's first extra-dry Mastiha spirit, distilled from the natural resin of the Mastiha tree that can only be harvested on the island of Chios, Greece.

'Axia' comes from the word 'value' in Greek and represents the importance of the Mastiha tree. For centuries, mastic resin - known locally as the tears of Chios - has been extracted from the Mastiha tree and traded for its sweet floral scent and antioxidant healing qualities. It has also been used in traditional Greek cuisine and contemporary culinary culture – from bread baking and patisserie to meat and fish marinades.

On the nose, Axia brings an abundance of aromas, brightened by more delicate scents of fresh cut grass, rose water and dried orange peel. On the palate, earth pine and cedar are balanced with velvety bergamot, cypress and citrus notes.

Axia can be served simply - tall over ice with Mediterranean tonic water and garnished with rosemary leaf, star anise and peppercorns.

Axia Spirit Founders Adrian Clarke and Nikos Kalogiannis travelled the world seeking the flavour experience that would launch an entirely new spirit category. Clarke, 7th generation member of the Bacardi family (although Axia has no connection with Bacardi Limited) has extensive experience in distilling and Kalogiannis is a fifth-generation distiller of Greek Ouzo. They both wanted to create the highest quality liquid for modern consumption patterns. They spent three years experimenting and drawing out the flavour of the rare Mastiha tree, found in the southern coastland of Chios in Greece, the UNESCO-protected 'snake island' in the Aegean Sea.

Tony Chvala, Axia Spirit CEO comments "We are excited to introduce Axia to the global market. Innovation has changed every aspect of our lives, and for a long time we were stuck with the same spirit categories, it was too risky, too time consuming, too difficult to break free of the existing boundaries. Axia offers a novel experience, a new spirit category for consumers who are looking for flavour, depth, complexity and excitement in a drink. We are thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind taste to a new generation of flavour chasers and spirits enthusiasts."

Axia Spirit is bottled at 40% ABV with only 0.5% sugar and with no additives or sweeteners.

In the UK, Axia Spirit is priced at £32.00 (40%, 700cl) and can be purchased from select partners – Masters of Malt & The Whiskey Exchange as well as axiaspirit.com

About Axia Spirit

Axia is the world's first extra dry spirit strength mastiha (pronounced Mas Tik aa). Produced from mastic trees that originate and grow in the southern part of the Greek Island of Chios. Cultivating mastic is an age old and sustainable practice that is both time and labor intensive. The tree is "milked" and left to dry in the wind, which forms mastic crystals that are collected, cleaned and graded by hand. Axia production includes maceration, distillation and "ageing" as parts of the unique recipe, with the total process lasting over a month. The end result is a premium, unsweetened 40% ABV spirit with velvety flavour notes of bergamot, cedar, cypress, mint, grass and pepper and a fragrant, rose aroma.

https://axiaspirit.com/

Instagram: @axiaspirit

Axia Spirit serves

Axia Tonic

A refreshing twist on the classic aperitif

- 1.5 oz Axia

- 5 oz Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

Pour the Axia into a chilled wine glass, add ice cubes and top up with tonic. Garnish with a rosemary leaf, a star anise and 5 pink peppercorns

Bloody Medusa

Just like the famous Bloody Mary but with Axia – and a few more snakes for added bite

- 1.5 oz Axia

- 5 oz Bloody Mary mix

Pour the Axia into a highball. Add ice cubes and a spicy Bloody Mary mix. Garnish with celery, olives and a lemon wedge – even a shrimp if you're feeling Mediterranean

Mastiha Margarita

Cool, elegant and deliciously Mediterranean

- 3 oz Axia

- 1.5 oz dry Pierre Ferrand dry curacao

- 0.5 oz agave

- 1.5 oz fresh lime juice

Mix all ingredients in a shaker, give it a flourish and pour over rocks. Line the tumbler rim with salt.

