Opera expands Dify, a new cashback service built into its browser, to Poland, Russia and Ukraine

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], a leading global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users, recently announced the expansion of its new integrated browser cashback service, Dify, to Poland, Russia and Ukraine. This makes Opera the first to provide users with an integrated, seamless, non-intrusive cashback experience inside their browser.

Dify launch in Poland, Russia and Ukraine

Poland, Russia and Ukraine have always been important markets for Opera, which has been building browsers for users there since its local debut years ago. Dify is increasing the scope of Opera's current development operations in Poland: currently, many of Opera's browsers are developed in Wroclaw and Warsaw. Moreover, these markets show a high cashback adoption level, which means Dify's target segment is both digital-savvy and interested in the best solutions and technologies.

With the shopping season around the corner, Opera is focused on providing its users with the best cashback service seamlessly integrated into its browser, which will allow users to get competitive cashback on the upcoming AliExpress Single's Day, as well as from Cyber Monday and Black Friday promotions. Opera users don't have to install additional cashback extensions that might compromise their privacy. With Dify, Opera is offering up to 30% cashback from hundreds of shops in three markets, with money back in 30 days after users have completed their transaction.

Dify Cashback service in Opera Browser

Dify Cashback allows consumers to receive cashback for purchases made on partner websites accessed through the Opera Browser. Opera users also get an improved shopping mode in Opera browsers, with access to the cashback service and shopping-related tabs, as well as an extra layer of privacy and security as a result of disabling third-party extensions. Those users who still haven't switched to Opera can use the cashback service by installing an Opera-developed extension in Chrome, Yandex Browser via the Chrome extension, Firefox, or by using the web version of the cashback service.

Dify can be accessed from the sidebar in the Opera browser. The Hot Deals section available on the Dify website allows users to benefit from special, and many times higher, cashback rates.

John Toskey, VP of E-commerce at Opera, said "Every day millions of users shop online. With Dify, we are improving Opera users' shopping experience right in the place where this shopping happens: in the browser. We are also making it financially rewarding for them, thanks to the high cashback percentage and the impressive number of local partners for every market."

Dify Cashback lets users benefit from a cashback service with partner websites, including top e-commerce merchants like AliExpress, Booking.com, Allegro, Yandex.Market, and Answer.ua, among others.

The cashback service, now live in Spain, Poland, Russia and Ukraine, will be coming to more countries soon. More information is available on the official website .

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, fintech, e-commerce and classifieds. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

About Dify

Dify is one of the newest initiatives from Opera, which provides users with an improved online shopping experience by making it safer, more personal and more rewarding. Under the Dify brand, Opera has launched a Cashback service baked into its browser or available as an extension, offering high cashback rates and fast payout times. Today, Dify's cashback service offers cashback both on major international brands and local brands. Built by Opera, Dify has the advantage of the company's expertise and track record in building and delivering cutting-edge internet products with technology designed and crafted in Europe.

