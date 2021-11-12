Glympse to Present Dataset Demonstrating Liquid Biopsy Approach to Predict NASH at AASLD's The Liver Meeting - Glympse data being presented at The Liver Meeting demonstrate that assaying protease activity from a simple blood draw can predict NASH versus healthy patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse, a biotechnology company developing revolutionary technology to diagnose and monitor disease, today announced new details about its upcoming late breaker oral presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) annual The Liver Meeting, being held virtually from Nov. 12-15, 2021. The presentation, titled "Accurate Diagnosis of NASH Using Novel Protease Based Liquid Biopsy", will be given by Arun J. Sanyal, M.D., of the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on Sunday, Nov. 14, between 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET.

There is a critical unmet need to develop a noninvasive method to diagnose and monitor non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). While liver biopsy is the current reference standard for NASH assessment, heterogeneity of liver damage and the invasiveness of the biopsy remain clinical challenges. In its presentation at the AASLD Liver Meeting, Glympse will demonstrate that liver protease activity can be assayed instead using a simple blood draw. This is an evolution from the previous generation of Glympse's biosensor assay, which was administered via injection and measured from a urine sample. The new Glympse biosensor technology only requires a blood sample, greatly increasing patient convenience and safety.

The data in the presentation explain how the new liquid biopsy platform demonstrated highly reproducible results in both mouse model experiments and pilot studies of human blood samples. In mouse model experiments, plasma activity of a NASH-associated protease, Cathepsin L (CTSL), classified NASH versus healthy with perfect accuracy (AUC 1.00) while CTSL abundance measured by ELISA was a poor predictor of disease (AUC 0.51). Glympse screened over 450 potential biosensors to identify a panel of 19 biosensors optimized to interrogate the diverse biological pathways driving NASH. Investigators then tested this panel in a powered cohort of NASH and healthy (lean and obese) patients (n=88). The biosensor assay demonstrated highly accurate classification of NASH versus healthy samples with an AUC of 0.97, indicating the diagnostic potential of measuring liver-associated protease activity from a blood draw. Future studies will be developed to examine a larger cohort of healthy, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and NASH patient blood samples.

"The data being presented at AASLD represent the next generation of technology to diagnose and monitor disease," said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Glympse. "Because protein activity is downstream and distinct of DNA, RNA, and protein-based diagnostics, our technology offers a unique opportunity to probe disease state and provide clinically actionable results. This has implications not just for NASH, but for cancers, autoimmune diseases, and other fibrotic diseases as well."

Dr. Sanyal added, "These data demonstrate the diagnostic potential of protease activity to accurately predict NASH disease state. I look forward to working further with Glympse to expand upon these findings, as this assay has the potential to greatly improve the quality of care for NASH patients."

Details about the AASLD presentation can be seen below:

Title: Accurate Diagnosis of NASH Using Novel Protease Based Liquid Biopsy

Presented by: Arun J. Sanyal, M.D.

Time/Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Link: https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting/accurate-diagnosis-nash-using-novel-protease-based-liquid-biopsy



