Eden Hospice at Whatcom County, LLC, Receives Certificate of Need to Provide Home Health Care Services

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Department of Health issued Eden Hospice at Whatcom County, LLC a Certificate of Need to provide Home Health Care services in Whatcom County, WA on October 2, 2020. Effective August 30, 2021, Eden Hospice at Whatcom County, LLC has achieved its Medicare-certification and Deemed Status via the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

"Hospice is a beautiful benefit that we are honored to provide to the residents of Whatcom County. Our Home Health and Home Care Agencies have had the pleasure of serving Whatcom for many years now and we are beyond thrilled to add Hospice and a robust Palliative Care program to our, now complete, continuum of care. As an accredited organization, we are held to a much higher quality standard and are proud to live up to that each and every day, treating patients as loved family members," said Jamie Brown, Vice President of Eden Health, part of the EmpRes Healthcare family of companies.

Eden Hospice offers caring companionship, advance directive planning, emotional and spiritual support, disease process education for patients and their families, pain and symptom management, respite care and family relief, assistance with community resources, assistance with funeral and memorial services, bereavement services and support groups. Over the next 12 months, Eden Health plans to invest in the growth of this Agency while maintaining a strong focus on timely and quality care. "Our goal is to 'keep healthcare local' to ensure that each community is represented and strategies are implemented specifically to meet the needs of the residents in the communities that we are so honored to serve," noted Mrs. Brown.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a subsidiary of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned Family of Companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities and home health, home care, palliative care, and hospice agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

