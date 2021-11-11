Veteran Mullin credits his military service for his career at Sunrise

TEMPERANCE, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Mullin, supply chain director and U.S. Navy veteran, credits his military service for his successful career at Sunrise Windows & Doors.

"I learned teamwork, dedication, and a drive for success of the organization." R.J. Mullen

Mullin, who completed his 11-year Naval career in 1998, was a surface warfare officer in the Navy. He landed helicopters on the hospital ship USNS Comfort during America's military conflict with Iraq in the 1990s and later directed landing craft to transport Marines.The son and nephew of Navy veterans, Mullin was proud to serve.

"It's about camaraderie, loyalty, and honor," Mullin says. "Service members protect the freedom we all are fortunate to live under."

Mullin completed his service at Fleet Training Command in Hawaii, where he was a lieutenant. He believes that his experience in the Navy helped prepare him for a career at Sunrise.

Having moved up the ladder at Sunrise rather quickly to become supply chain director, Mullin is grateful that the company is so welcoming to veterans.

"It's the most veteran-friendly and supportive company that I have had the pleasure to work for," he says.

