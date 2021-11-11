Shaklee Cares® Partners with Vitamin Angels® and American Forests™, Expanding Company's Commitment to Bring True Wellness to the World

The nonprofit initiative will provide nutrition to children in need and provide key funds to reforest and conserve forests across the country

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in health, nutrition, and sustainability for over 65 years, Shaklee's mission is to bring true wellness to the world. Today, Shaklee Cares , the nonprofit organization that has supported individuals, families, and communities in need for over 25 years, announces an expansion to invest in nutritional and environmental health for the next generation. As part of this expansion, Shaklee has partnered with Vitamin Angels and American Forests to provide 120,000 children with life-changing nutritional support over the next year, and to plant 10 million trees over the next 10 years.

Founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. over 100 years ago, Shaklee reinvented the nutrition industry by formulating and creating products that are now backed by over 70 patents/pending and 110 published clinical studies. Not only did Shaklee launch the first-ever Earth Day product and first plant-based protein shake, but Shaklee is also the first company in the world to be certified Climate Neutral and totally offset its carbon emissions, resulting in a net zero impact on the environment. Through the partnerships with Vitamin Angels and American Forests, Shaklee Cares expands on the Shaklee mission by committing to make healthy happen for people and the planet.

"For over 25 years, Shaklee Cares has supported individuals, families, and communities," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation. "Our partnership with Vitamin Angels and American Forests amplifies our impact and supports our mission of working together to build healthier communities and a healthier planet."

Details of the partnerships include:

For every box of Shaklee Meology™ Kids vitamins sold, a child in need will receive life-changing nutritional support through Shaklee's partnership with Vitamin Angels.

For every Get Clean® Starter Kit sold, one tree in North America will be planted with the help of American Forests.

For every Shaklee purchase on Giving Tuesday ( November 30, 2021 ), Shaklee Cares will help reach four children in need with life-changing nutrition through Vitamin Angels.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Shaklee, a company that truly cares about making this world a healthier place," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder and President. "Together, we will reach even more underserved women and children in the U.S. and around the world with the nutritional support they need to build the foundation for a healthy future."

"Through its partnership with American Forests, Shaklee is supporting some of the most impactful forest restoration projects in the country," said Austin Rempel, Senior Manager of Forest Restoration at American Forests. "In Michigan, these projects have helped to bring the Kirtland's warbler back from the brink of extinction, and in Oregon, they're contributing to reforestation after 2020's record-breaking wildfire season."

To date, Shaklee has reached 60,000 underserved children with essential nutrients and planted 2 million trees, helping to build a healthier world for generations to come.

For more information about the Shaklee Cares program, please visit https://us.shaklee.com/shakleecares

ABOUT SHAKLEE CARES

Shaklee Cares is a publicly supported, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-exempt organization committed to creating a healthier future by investing in nutritional and environmental health for the next generation. By using grassroots citizen groups working in impacted areas, Shaklee Cares has provided thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars in cash and product donations to help communities rebuild.

ABOUT SHAKLEE

Shaklee is a leading natural nutrition company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions with the goal to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million Members and Distributors in North America and Asia. With products and solutions from multivitamins to skin care, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit us.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Vitamin Angels is a global public health nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to underserved pregnant women and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2020, Vitamin Angels reached 60 million women and children in 65 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org .

ABOUT AMERICAN FORESTS

American Forests creates healthy and resilient forests, from cities to wilderness, that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water, and wildlife. The organization is driven by the power of forests to address two of the most pressing issues of the day: slowing climate change and advancing social equity. American Forests advances its mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building. For more information, please visit www.americanforests.org.

