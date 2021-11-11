JENKINS ELECTRIC Untapps Electric Motor Test Systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenkins Electric, an EASA member and motor test system manufacturer, has removed manual tap switches and is introducing the industry's first motor test system completely controlled by a remote operator's console.

The introduction of this console removes the need for manual controls located on the same enclosure that houses the power supply, electrically isolating the technician interface from exposure to test voltage. Operators can adjust voltage at each phase of testing from a safe distance without risking exposure to the power supply.

"The removal of tap switches was driven from customer demand to increase safety inside their facilities," said Iain Jenkins, Jenkins Electric President. "Our industry is setting a focus on improving safety for employees and staff, so we built our Jenkins products to contribute to that effort."

The new Generation 3 Series Jenkins Motor Test Systems includes safety upgrades throughout the system such as, an emergency stop system, Verisafe absence of voltage tester to avoid arc flash, local lockout/tagout and LED warning light with audible alarm.

Critical test data received an upgrade in the Jenkins Gen3 Test Systems, giving operator's the ability to view live test data in real-time on the remote operator's console or remotely anywhere within the network. Test data easily integrates into the Jenkins Gen3 report database and can be accessed by all Jenkins Gen3 test and monitoring equipment for a complete view of the equipment repair process.

With remote support available for all networked systems, the Jenkins team provides technical support anywhere, without the need for travel. Jenkins systems require minimal ongoing maintenance beyond annual calibration.

About Jenkins Electric Company: Jenkins Electric is a Charlotte, NC-based industrial, electromechanical repair, test and manufacturing company. Their manufactured test systems and replacement products support repair facilities and maintenance departments throughout the world, while their repair services keep OEM's and utilities across the southeast running. Learn more at JenkinsElectric.com

