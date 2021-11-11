BurnAlong and Regional Chapter of American Diabetes Association Launch New Initiative to Help Employers Prevent and Manage Diabetes ADA Diabetes Prevention and Risk Assessment, Followed by BurnAlong Classes and Programming, Launched on BurnAlong Platform for Global Audience

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurnAlong and American Diabetes Association (ADA) within the DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia area today announced a new initiative of diabetes prevention video classes and programming created by diabetes experts, and the ADA's risk assessment for employers to use for diabetes awareness and prevention within their workforces.

Awareness and prevention of diabetes are vital. More than 34 million Americans have diabetes with nearly 1.5 million new cases of diabetes diagnosed each year. In 2017, diabetes was listed as the seventh leading cause of death in America impacting subsets of the population unevenly. Namely, 14.7% of indigenous people, 12.5% of Hispanics, 11.7% of non-Hispanic Black Americans, and 9.2% of Asian Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes .

Treatment and prevention is a family affair which is why BurnAlong offers diabetes programming and the ADA risk assessment to all BurnAlong members and their family accounts. With custom programs and communities, BurnAlong and the DC National Capitol Area team of the ADA are able to drive prevention awareness across families and social circles. According to the ADA, nearly 210,000 Americans, under 20 years of age, have been diagnosed with cases of diabetes.

Further, it is costly to healthcare plans, individuals, and employers. Annually, it is estimated that diagnosed diabetes costs $327 billion with $237 billion going for direct medical costs. An average of $90 billion is lost each year in productivity due to diabetes treatment and related illnesses.

Starting in November, National Diabetes Awareness Month, the regional chapter of ADA and BurnAlong are able to positively impact employers, employees, and their families with preventative care and long-term treatment of chronic conditions.

"We are excited to offer our resources to help prevent and manage diabetes through BurnAlong. Together, we can take collective steps to improve health outcomes," says Titilayo Ogunmakinwa, Executive Director at ADA. "This November, we are taking 'The Big Step Up' with building up awareness, detection, management, and opportunities to thrive together. We invite all BurnAlong members and their families to take the risk assessment and to take #TheBigStepUp to prevent diabetes now."

"BurnAlong is passionate about supporting holistic health and chronic condition treatment and management. We are honored to work with the local ADA chapter on providing classes and diabetes programming to build small wins into big victories," commented Daniel Freedman, co-CEO of BurnAlong. "With the prevalence of diabetes in American today, every BurnAlong team member is impacted by these numbers. We dedicate our work and efforts this month to taking #TheBigStepUp."

You can learn more about the ADA's activities during American Diabetes Month through www.diabetes.org/ADM . If you are interested in providing BurnAlong's specialty content and the ADA risk assessment to your teams, you can learn how to get started by visiting www.burnalong.com .

ABOUT AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the nearly 122 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook ( American Diabetes Association ), Spanish Facebook ( Asociación Americana de la Diabetes ), Twitter ( @AmDiabetesAssn ) and Instagram ( @AmDiabetesAssn ).

ABOUT BURNALONG

BurnAlong ( www.BurnAlong.com ) is an online health, wellness, and fitness platform that works with leading employers, insurers, municipalities, non-profits, and health systems that provide BurnAlong for their employees, members, and patients. BurnAlong helps people achieve their health and wellness goals by giving them unparalleled access to more than 2,000+ instructors, teaching live and on-demand wellness classes across more than 45 categories - from traditional fitness to nutrition, financial wellness, adaptive workouts, chronic conditions, and more - for the entire family. People can take classes alone or live with others where they can see and hear each other for added social motivation.

