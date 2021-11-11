2021 Centre Film Festival Awards Keegan-Michael Key, Madeline Anderson, 31 Films And Filmmakers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic director Pearl Gluck of the 3rd annual Centre Film Festival announced the winners last night at a moving awards ceremony in the 104-year-old Rowland Theatre, Philipsburg, PA.

Watch the live streamed awards ceremony here: facebook.com/centrefilm

After more than 80+ films screened online and in-person at the 2021 festival, more than 20 Q&A panels and filmmaker talkbacks, and live events including visits by Patrick Fabian, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Craven, were held online and throughout Central PA for one week, the 2021 awards go to…

Keegan-Michael Key | The Chandler Living Legacy Award (presented remotely by Penn State Coach James Franklin)

Madeline Anderson | The Lifetime Achievement Award

Awards selected by our Jury include:

SURGE | Best Narrative Feature

BEANS | Juror's Choice Narrative Feature

WE BURN LIKE THIS | Gratitude Award Narrative Feature

Sabrina Doyle LORELEI | Best Director Narrative Feature

Ben Wishshaw SURGE | Best Acting Narrative Feature

Jena Malone LORELEI | Best Acting Narrative Feature

SURGE | Best Cinematography Narrative Feature

TOTO | Best Narrative Short

MEATS | Juror's Choice Narrative Short

AMERICANIZED | Gratitude Award Narrative Short

Zinnini Elkington SKIFTING | Best Director Narrative Short

Rosa Forlano TOTO | Best Acting Narrative Short

SKIFTING | Best Cinematography Narrative Short

TEN LEAVES DILATED | Best Experimental

JOYCHILD | Juror's Choice Experimental

THE ANTS AND THE GRASSHOPPER | Best Documentary Feature

LA MADRINA: THE SAVAGE LIFE OF LORINE PADILLA | Juror's Choice Documentary Feature

SINCE I BEEN GONE | Gratitude Award Documentary Feature

Erika Cohen BELLY OF THE BEAST | Best Director Documentary Feature

THE LAST OUT | Best Cinematography Documentary Feature

HUNTSVILLE STATION | Best Documentary Short

SAY HIS NAME | Juror's Choice Documentary Short

ABORTION HOTLINE, THIS IS LISA | Gratitude Award Documentary Short

Chris Filippone HUNTSVILLE STATION | Best Director Documentary Short

UPROAR | Best Cinematography Documentary Short

ABORTION HOTLINE, THIS IS LISA | Best Made in PA Documentary Short

HOME FROM SCHOOL: THE CHILDREN OF CARLISLE | Best Made in PA Documentary Feature

Audience Awards include:

THE AUTOMAT | Audience Award for Best Feature Documentary

LORELEI | Audience Award for Best Feature Narrative

AMERICANIZED | Audience Award for Best Short Narrative

AGUILAS | Audience Award for Best Short Documentary

The festival would like to thank its sponsors, the supportive community, and the audience. We are looking forward to the 2022 season! See you at the movies!

www.centrefilm.org

#centrefilmfestival

View original content:

SOURCE Centre Film Festival