Trimble and Swinburne University of Technology Establish Trimble Technology Lab in the Departments of Civil and Construction Engineering

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a commitment to cultivate a highly-trained workforce that will drive the innovative solutions of tomorrow, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Swinburne University of Technology are collaborating to establish a state-of-the-art Technology Lab at Swinburne's School of Engineering to serve their Department of Civil and Construction Engineering.

The goal of the collaboration is to empower future leaders in the engineering and construction industry to adopt and advance sustainable practices and technologies that will aid in that mission. By providing access to Trimble technologies, students at Swinburne University gain highly applicable technical skills required to ensure that they're able to advance the fields of Civil and Construction Engineering.

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in the Department of Civil and Construction Engineering with hands-on experience with a wide breadth of Trimble solutions. The lab will expand the university's access and expertise in construction management, constructible building information modeling, automated construction, mixed-reality applications, model-based estimating, building energy analysis, future urban mobility, and much more.

"The relationship between Swinburne University of Technology and Trimble is the first of its kind in Australia," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "Opening the Trimble Technology Lab on campus and incorporating Trimble's industry-leading technology into their curriculum and research propels students to use their design and engineering skills to address the complex challenges facing an ever-changing world."

"Establishing the Trimble Technology Lab at Swinburne supports our vision of being the university where people and technology come together to build a better world. It is part of our commitment to curating rich learning experiences, responding to the evolving needs of our students and ensuring they are equipped to thrive in a digital, tech-rich future," said professor Chris Pilgrim, senior deputy vice chancellor academic officer – interim.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Trimble to launch this state-of-the-art digital engineering and innovations laboratory to support teaching and research activities in civil, construction and architectural engineering," said professor Hussein Dia, chair of the Department of Civil and Construction Engineering. "This will provide our students with important industry-based practical learning and technical skills that are crucial to their success in the workplace. It will give our students the opportunity to shape the direction of infrastructure design and be ready for engineering jobs of the future."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading technologies such as the Trimble® XR10 Hololens with hardhat and the Trimble SiteVision™ augmented reality system. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Design Suite, Trimble Connect® collaboration platform, Vico Office Suite and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

About Swinburne

Swinburne University of Technology is defined and inspired by technology and innovation, and renowned for its strong industry and community engagement. Swinburne brings people and technology together to build a better world, and its people are driven by a shared purpose: to create tomorrow's technology and the human capital and talent required for a digital, tech-rich future. Visit: www.swinburne.edu.au.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble