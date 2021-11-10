WLOX Careers
T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For October 2021

Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.67 trillion as of October 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $3.1 billion in October 2021 and $21.5 billion for the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2021. These client transfers include $2.2 billion and $14.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during October and the year-to-date period.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2021, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. The decline in fixed income assets under management within subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products was due to a single institutional client redemption.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


10/31/2021


9/30/2021


12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$

572



$

546



$

498


 Fixed income, including money market


87



88



79


 Multi-asset(b)


233



227



217




892



861



794


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity


447



428



397


 Fixed income, including money market


86



93



89


 Multi-asset(b)


246



230



190




779



751



676


Total assets under management


$

1,671



$

1,612



$

1,470



Target date retirement products


$

393



$

378



$

332



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


10/31/2021


9/30/2021


12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets


$

743



$

711



$

661


 Fixed income, including money market


149



150



133




892



861



794


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity and blended assets


640



608



546


 Fixed income, including money market


139



143



130




779



751



676


Total assets under management


$

1,671



$

1,612



$

1,470



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-october-2021-301420997.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.