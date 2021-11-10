Push it grabs #1 app store position as community floods to push out their messages

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fullsenders, Inc., a startup that develops social apps designed to spark conversations, has launched 'Push it' for iOS, a new app that lets influencers and other social media users broadcast – with one simple push – notifications to all their followers, all at once.

Push it launched on the Apple App store on Nov. 4, and immediately claimed the #1 rank among all apps the same day. Since launch, they have recorded over 500,000 downloads.

Push it is the second app Hunter Rice and his team have created that's focused on expanding social media's ability to innovate the entry point of conversation. The first, the hugely popular sendit, is a Snapchat-integrated app for iOS and Android that makes it easy for users to discover and play augmented reality games and get them talking with their friends. sendit has ranked in the top-5 of the lifestyle app section since July.

Push it remodels the concept of broadcasting messages and notifications by giving users the power to push their creative communications directly to followers, no matter how many they have. Using other broadcast mediums such as Twitter and Instagram, users typically can only reach about 10% of their followers. If they want to reach larger percentages, middle-man apps often have to be used and can add anywhere from 1 cent to 10 cents per message. That means a single broadcast to 100,000 followers could cost as much as $10,000.

"Imagine as a creator, having an app that lets you simply send a message to your hundreds of thousands of users in a nanosecond," says Rice. "Push it strips away all the noise and lets social media users directly interact with their followers directly, with no added cost."

For more information and to download, visit The Apple App Store.

About Push it

Push it is a broadcast messaging app for iOS that lets social media users push messages and notifications to as many followers they want. Users only need to download, push it, choose a username, and begin broadcasting. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store.

About sendit

sendit is a Snapchat-integrated app for iOS and Android designed from the ground up to be a safe AR platform that sparks conversation. Sendit is easy to use – just choose an AR game from a carousel, take a photo and select the friends you want to engage with. Once friends receive the photo, they swipe up to send their message to you, and the conversation begins. More info, visit www.getsendit.com

View original content:

SOURCE sendit