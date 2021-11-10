Donate $23 for a chance to win the ultimate Dr Pepper fan experience, including induction into the Dr Pepper Museum "Hall of Fame" and participation in a commercial

Dr Pepper's Scholarship America FANraiser Gives Mega-Fans a Chance to Become a Brand Celebrity Donate $23 for a chance to win the ultimate Dr Pepper fan experience, including induction into the Dr Pepper Museum "Hall of Fame" and participation in a commercial

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper announced the launch of the first-ever FANraiser Sweepstakes, a fundraising initiative on behalf of Scholarship America, which over the last 60 years has facilitated distributing $4.5 billion in scholarships to deserving students. Beginning yesterday and running through Nov. 23, 2021, a $23 donation1 to Scholarship America, a nod to Dr Pepper's 23 flavor combination, will enter the donor into the FANraiser Sweepstakes. The grand prize winner will receive the ultimate Dr Pepper fan experience, including:

Induction into the Dr Pepper Museum "Hall of Fame" as 2021's "Ultimate Dr Pepper Fan," with a framed portrait and passes to the Extreme Pepper Experience

Participation as a Dr Pepper commercial extra with a trip for two to the set location

Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate kit featuring the exclusive, limited-run flavor

The new FANraiser builds off the brand's longstanding Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, which has provided over $12 million in tuition to deserving students across the country. In addition to the grand prize package, Dr Pepper will match donations up to $23,000 and award nine other winners with Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate kits.

"Supporting education is a top priority for Dr Pepper," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "The FANraiser Sweepstakes is a fun opportunity for our fans to become a Dr Pepper brand celebrity while contributing to a great cause like Scholarship America."

"We're delighted to again be working with Dr Pepper to support students' college dreams," said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO of Scholarship America. "These donations will help deserving scholars overcome the financial barriers that stand in the way of their education. We thank Dr Pepper and all donors who step forward in support of students."

For more information on the FANraiser sweepstakes, visit www.drpepperfanraiser.com. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18+. Ends 11/23/21. For Official Rules , including odds, free method, and prize details, visit www.drpepperfanraiser.com. Void where prohibited.

(1) Every $23 gives consumers one entry, with a cap on one entry per week for the duration of the sweepstakes.

Media Contacts:

Ellyse Clarendon

Havas Formula

201-280-4001

drpepper@havasformula.com

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About Scholarship America®

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.5 billion to more than 2.8 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr Pepper