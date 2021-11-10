Developers of Grupo Light held 1st Light Day

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Light DeFi (LIGHT) will complete three months of launching in the cryptoactives market on November 8, and Grupo Light held the 1st Light Day in São Paulo to celebrate this important date last Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The event at the Sheraton WTC Hotel presented the quarterly closing of the token, with the release of data on the evolution of Light DeFi in the market.

In addition to assessing the project between August and October 2021, the 1st Light Day had conferences with experts in cryptoactives, such as Rocelo Lopes.

In less than three months of launching in the cryptoactives market, Light DeFi (LIGHT) has achieved impressive numbers. More than 20 thousand users are part of the LIGHT network, certified by Certik in the first weeks of its launch.

After that (LIGHT) token gained immense visibility, reaching a price of R$0.01 in the market. The achievements did not stop there, and it is now possible to check the price of Light DeFi (LIGHT) on websites such as CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, PooCoin, and CoinPaprika.

Light DeFi (LIGHT)

Light DeFi (LIGHT) is a token to develop sustainable energy, which will use blockchain technology to produce solar energy through photovoltaic plants.

The project is accelerated, and the technical feasibility of the photovoltaic plant has been approved. Thus, with the finished project in hand, Light DeFi announced during the Light Day event that the land for the construction of the photovoltaic plant was recently acquired, and the next step is to start the construction.

Expansion to 3 MW

The token's network fee will finance the photovoltaic plant. Right after the construction of the first module, the forecast of the developers is to expand the energy capacity up to 480 MW.

Token burning

During the Light Day event, tokens were also burned. Light DeFi currently has a portfolio with approximately 8% of the supply, which Light has held since the project's beginning. The burn goes straight to the dead wallet, and rates will be contingent on the burn of tokens generated. That brings more security as the portfolio will have approximately 3.4% of the supply.

