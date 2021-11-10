CLEAR Applauds Bipartisan House Resolution Recognizing November 19 as "TSA Appreciation Day"

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, applauds the bipartisan introduction of H.Res.780 , "honoring the services and sacrifices of TSA employees and officers on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Transportation Security Administration."

The resolution was introduced by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Ranking Member Rep. John Katko (R-NY), as well as the Subcommittee on Transportation & Maritime Security Chairwoman Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Ranking Member Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-FL).

"CLEAR is so proud to have been a partner with the TSA for over a decade, and we are glad to see their frontline employees and officers receiving the recognition they deserve," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "As travel continues its recovery from the pandemic, there is no better time to honor these brave men and women, and we thank the resolution's sponsors and our fellow supporters for their efforts."

For more than a decade, CLEAR has worked hand-in-hand with the TSA as partners in airport security. To honor the vital role played by the TSA in keeping air travel and our nation safe, CLEAR submitted a letter to Members of Congress encouraging them to recognize November 19 as "TSA Appreciation Day." Signatories include air travel businesses and trade groups, five former TSA administrators, and every former Secretary of Homeland Security:

US Travel Association

Global Business Travel Association

American Association of Airport Executives

Peter V. Neffenger , former TSA Administrator, 2015, 2017

John S. Pistole , former TSA Administrator, 2010-2014

John Halinski , former TSA Deputy Administrator, 2012-2014

Gale D. Rossides , former TSA Acting Administrator and Deputy Administrator, 2009-2010

James M. Loy, former TSA Administrator, 2002-2003; former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, 2003-2005

Tom Ridge , first Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security – 2003-2005

Michael Chertoff , former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2005-2009

Janet Napolitano , former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2009-2013

Jeh Johnson , former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2013-2017

John F. Kelly , former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2017

Kirstjen Nielsen, former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2017-2019

As we approach TSA's 20th anniversary, we encourage the House of Representatives to approve this resolution and formally recognize twenty years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of the TSA in keeping travel safe.

