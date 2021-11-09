Wolters Kluwer Announces New Enhancement to Kluwer Competition Law Available on Kluwer Competition Law, Market Definitions Locator enables efficient research for competition and antitrust professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced a new enhancement to Kluwer Competition Law. Available through Kluwer Competition Law, Market Definitions Locator offers expert summaries of European Commission (EC) merger decisions, enabling competition professionals to identify relevant market definitions at pace. Initially covering around 600 English language Commission from 2014 onwards, the tool will be expanded as more decisions are added in the future.

Kluwer Competition Law is a leading legal expert source for competition and antitrust professionals around the world. Offering a wealth of analytical and primary source content matched with superior search features, the solution enables users to find answers with speed and confidence.

With the launch of Market Definitions Locator, Wolters Kluwer has broadened the solution's comprehensive capabilities to support professionals involved in European Union competition law. The tool features search options on key issues such as geographic and product markets, to ensure an effective and efficient merger control workflow. It provides expert summaries for users to analyze the information they find and assess its importance. The editors of Market Definitions Locator are Daniel Mândrescu, assistant professor, EU competition law, Leiden University, Netherlands, and Jeremy Robinson, partner, Harcus Parker, London, UK.

"Identifying relevant markets is a key component of the merger control process, and we recognized our customers' need for a practice tool to bring speed and efficiency to this workflow," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The launch of Market Definitions Locator is our latest move to enhance Kluwer Competition Law's capabilities as a full-service solution that provides our customers with the right tools and deep domain expertise to drive to the best possible outcomes."

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

