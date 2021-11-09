The Well Told Company Signed on by KeHE Distributors After Being Selected as "Golden Ticket" Winner of Their Recent Trendfinder Event

Well Told Takes Significant Step toward U.S. Expansion by Signing on with the Largest Natural Product Distributor in the U.S. with a Reach of More than 30,000 Stores

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce that it will be officially listed through KeHE Distributors, the largest natural and organic product distributor in the U.S., as a result of being selected as a "Golden Ticket" winner of KeHE's recent TrendFinder event. Looking to bring innovation and new products to its retail partners, KeHE selected recipients based on product quality, packaging, and company purpose and of course diversity, equity, and inclusion. Winners were chosen to join KeHE's distributors' product portfolio with exposure to more than 30,000 retail locations, and will receive distribution assistance and free supplier promotional programs.

"Partnering with KeHE as we continue our retail expansion into the U.S. is a huge step in terms of sales and distribution potential," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told. "We are honoured to have been selected out of 200 applicants as a "Golden Ticket" winner. Having KeHE's support and endorsement of Well Told as a brand that's making an impact in the industry we anticipate will help to propel the Company forward as we continue on our mission to make our products as accessible and widely available as possible."

With over 16 distribution centres, and 5,500 employees across North America, KeHE serves more than 30,000 retail outlets. An employee-owned, B Corp-certified company, KeHE supplies natural food stores, supermarket chains, independent grocery stores and other specialty retailers across North America through its distribution centers.

About The Well Told Company Inc.:

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 well known stores across Canada and over 800 stores in the US.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

