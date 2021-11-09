Southwest Gas Holdings Announces Board Refreshment

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of E. Renae Conley, Chief Executive Officer of ER Solutions, LLC, and Carlos A. Ruisanchez, co-founder of Sorelle Capital, Sorelle Entertainment and Sorelle Hospitality, to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022. The Company also announced Michael J. Melarkey and Stephen C. Comer will retire from the Board at the time of the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Robert L. Boughner has been appointed as Chair of the Board effective at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Following the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Board will comprise 10 directors, nine of whom are independent.

Ms. Conley and Mr. Ruisanchez are both highly-qualified Board members, who bring proven experience and financial and operational expertise to the Southwest Gas Holdings Board. Renae Conley has more than 30 years of executive experience in the energy industry, including significant leadership positions in operations, finance and human resources. Carlos Ruisanchez is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of strategy, finance and senior management experience.

"We are very pleased to welcome Renae and Carlos, who together bring more than 50 years of highly relevant and valuable experience to the Board," said Mr. Melarkey. "Our Board regularly reviews our composition, including the overall mix of director skills, experience and backgrounds, to ensure we are well-positioned to oversee the evolving Company and create long-term value for stockholders. Today's announcement is the culmination of our most recent process, through which we identified these candidates in 2020, and which progressed throughout 2021, leading to their appointment. We've gotten to know Renae and Carlos very well over the last six months and we believe the addition of these two proven leaders, with their wealth of knowledge and relevant experience, will broaden our collective expertise as we oversee Southwest Gas Holding's strategy."

Mr. Melarkey continued, "At Southwest Gas, we have world-class assets and multiple avenues to continue to create stockholder value. I'm proud of all that the team has accomplished under John Hester's leadership as CEO and I know that I will be leaving the Board — a talented, diverse group of directors — in very capable hands with Robert as the new Chair. As I look to my retirement in 2022, I am confident that Southwest is positioned for continued success and I look forward to following its progress and growth."

Mr. Boughner said, "We believe Renae and Carlos' backgrounds in energy and growth initiatives, respectively, are an excellent fit for our Board. I look forward to serving as Chairperson and working alongside them and the rest of the Board going forward. On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Michael and Stephen for their valuable contributions to Southwest Gas Holdings. Their insightful leadership and dedication to the Company have positioned Southwest to continue advancing our growth and delivering on our objectives."

About E. Renae Conley

Since 2014, Ms. Conley has served as CEO of ER Solutions, LLC, an energy consulting firm. Ms. Conley previously served from 2010-2013 as EVP, Human Resources and Administration, and Chief Diversity Officer of Entergy Corporation. She also previously served as Chairman, President and CEO of Entergy Louisiana and Gulf States Louisiana where she played a key role leading utility restoration effort in Louisiana in the wake of several major hurricanes, including Katrina. Prior to joining Entergy, Ms. Conley worked for eighteen years for PSI Energy/Cinergy Corporation, where she held a variety of positions including President of Cincinnati Gas and Electric.

Ms. Conley currently serves as a director of US Ecology, Inc., where she is chairperson of the compensation committee and a member of the corporate responsibility and risk committee, PNM Resources, Inc., where she is chairperson of the compensation and human resources committee and a member of the audit & ethics committee, and The Indiana Toll Road Concession LLC, where she is chair of the audit committee. Ms. Conley also serves on the Ball State University Board of Trustees and is chair of the board, and serves on the Ball State University Foundation.

About Carlos A. Ruisanchez

Carlos A. Ruisanchez is the co-founder of Sorelle Capital, Sorelle Entertainment and Sorelle Hospitality, a series of firms focused on investing in and helping grow companies with entrepreneurs in hospitality sectors and related real estate ventures. Prior to Sorelle, he served as President & Chief Financial Officer of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc., a leading regional gaming entertainment company, until its sale in October 2018. Carlos joined Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc in August 2008 as Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning and Development before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2011 and President & Chief Financial Officer in 2013. Prior to joining Pinnacle, Carlos worked at the investment banking firm Bear, Stearns & Co. from 1997 through 2008. He served as Senior Managing Director responsible for corporate clients in the gaming, lodging and leisure industries, as well as financial sponsor banking relationships.

Carlos is a member of the Board of Directors of Cedar Fair L.P., where he is a member of the compensation and audit committees. He previously served on the Board of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.

About Robert L. Boughner

Robert L. Boughner is a Senior Partner with Global Market Advisors, an international hospitality and gaming advisory firm. He has more than 30 years of executive management and board-level experience in highly regulated industries, including casino gaming and financial services. He retired from Boyd Gaming Corporation in August 2016, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer. During various phases of his 40-year career with Boyd, Mr. Boughner's roles included primary accountability for new market expansion, top line and profit margin growth and optimization of significant administrative and business processes. He continues as a member of Boyd's board of directors where he has served since 1996.

Mr. Boughner served as an independent director on boards of subsidiaries of Western Alliance Bancorporation, including Bank of Nevada and Western Alliance Bank. Mr. Boughner is involved in various educational, philanthropic, and civic organizations.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to over two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.

