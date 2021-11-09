PixCell Medical Opens United States Subsidiary to Support Commercial Growth

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, today announced the opening of a United States subsidiary in the Denver metropolitan area. The new office will increase logistical and commercial support for PixCell's U.S. clients and will handle order fulfilment across the country, as well as provide additional clinical and technical support to customers.

"Opening a U.S. office is a significant milestone for PixCell as we continue to expand access to HemoScreen around the world," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "We are already supplying units across Australia, Europe, and the U.S. to ensure that healthcare organizations can deliver lab-quality blood testing anywhere, in a timely and affordable manner. This office will allow us to better serve our growing customer base in the United States with technical, clinical and logistical support."

PixCell's HemoScreen is the only 5-part differential CBC analyzer that is both FDA-cleared and CE-marked for point-of-care use. The portable diagnostic device delivers lab-accurate results within five minutes – significantly less time than traditional methods, allowing for quicker diagnostics and accurate disease management decisions at the point-of-care. Utilizing a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, HemoScreen reduces reagent waste and eliminates the need for routine maintenance. With just one drop of blood, HemoScreen provides Complete Blood Count (CBC) results with 20 standard parameters, as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging for earlier detection of infection and certain cancer types.

"Just as HemoScreen offers near-patient blood testing, we are now offering localized support for our instrument," said Ned Imbrie, BD Manager of PixCell's U.S. subsidiary. "Decentralizing blood testing from large industrial labs to the point of care has significant benefits to patients, healthcare providers, and the larger healthcare system that gets bogged down by this routine, yet resource-heavy test. Expanding our local U.S. presence will help us drive the transition within the healthcare system from traditional blood testing practices to the technologically advanced and efficient HemoScreen."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical provides the first truly portable point-of-care blood diagnostic solution. Leveraging the company's patented Viscoelastic Focusing technology, along with AI-powered machine vision, PixCell's FDA-approved and CE-cleared HemoScreen diagnostic platform shortens diagnostic results delivery from days to minutes. With just one drop of blood and within five minutes, PixCell delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, saving patients, clinicians and health systems significant time and costs.

