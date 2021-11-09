OMID Posts Third Quarter Financial Statements

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) posted its Unaudited Financial & Disclosure Statements for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021.

"As mentioned with the recent financial highlights: the third quarter was marked by aggressive growth which was primarily due to our operations as a private label manufacturer. We will continue to execute our overall plan, expanding OMID's capabilities with respect to product types and manufacturing efficiency while maintaining a steady commitment to quality, value, and integrity." stated Adam Frank, the Chairman & CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts, primarily CBD, as well as other herbal ingredients. The company's objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods. Acts 2:12.

