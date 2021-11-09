Movano Inc. to Participate in Bernstein CGM Disruptors Conference on Friday, November 19, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc . (NASDAQ: MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that empower individuals to optimize their health to help prevent and better manage chronic diseases, today announced that it will be participating in Bernstein's CGM Disruptors Conference on Friday, November 19, 2021. Movano's CEO, John Mastrototaro, who has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry and was instrumental in initiating and leading a series of firsts in the diabetes space, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and provide his outlook for continuous glucose monitoring systems, as well as his perspective on the future of connected, digitally-enabled health solutions that could help prevent or delay the onset of chronic diseases.

About Movano Inc.

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE), is a health-focused technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to help individuals on their health journey optimize for good health today and to help prevent and manage chronic diseases in the future. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve their quality of life.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Movano