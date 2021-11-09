Lightpath Announces Major Expansion to Fiber Network in Boston Region Expansion Adds Over 50 Route Miles to Network Established Earlier in 2021 Via Multiple Acquisitions

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced a 50-mile expansion of its all-fiber network in the Boston region, following the company's entrance into the market via multiple acquisitions in June. The additional 50 route miles of network brings the total route miles in the Boston metropolitan area to over 130.

Lightpath Boston Expansion Network Map

The network expansion is focused on the five key areas of Boston, Waltham, Bedford, Burlington, and Lowell, MA, and is designed to enable access to additional, strategic data centers and business centers while at the same time providing options for service diversity and protection.

Specifically, Lightpath has added a second, diverse route between Boston and Lowell, while adding diversity and density in the Bedford, Burlington, and Waltham areas. Customers will benefit from access to critical area data centers at 55 Middlesex Turnpike, Bedford, MA and 115 2nd Avenue, Waltham, MA. Additionally, Lightpath is adding more network density in Boston to reach the Longwood Medical area, home to numerous hospitals, schools, and research facilities.

"These new network builds address multiple high opportunity markets and business centers, including two, highly-connected data centers in the heart of Boston Metro's Route 128 Tech Corridor," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "The extensions in Boston, Bedford, Burlington, and Waltham increase Lightpath network addressability to over 1,200 new target organizations in the region."

This latest network expansion is part of Lightpath's goal to increase the reach and reliability of its network wherever there is a strong customer demand, continuing the company's objective of revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations.

All existing and prospective customers gain access to the entire Lightpath network of more than 18,000 route miles, connecting more than 12,000 locations. Customers will have access to entire Lightpath product portfolio of all-fiber solutions, including Optical Transport (up to 800 Gbps), Ethernet (to 10 Gbps), Internet Access (to 100 Gbps), Private Networks, Dark Fiber, SD-WAN, Voice, Security Solutions, and other Managed Services.

Customers also have access to 75+ on-net data centers on the Lightpath network, seven cable landing stations, and all major cloud providers. Additionally, customers will be able to utilize Lightpath services to connect between New York Metro and Greater Boston.

Boston Metro is home to world renowned colleges and universities, a high concentration of science, pharmaceutical, and technology businesses, and an active start-up culture. The region is also one of the first officially designated innovation districts in the United States.

"This second major expansion in the Boston market solidifies Lightpath's commitment in the region. Our network recently became the first new choice for all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity in Boston since industry consolidation began over a decade ago," commented Phil Olivero, Lightpath's CTO. "We have deep relationships in this area, our sales, operations and leadership teams are very familiar with the market, and we are just getting started."

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

