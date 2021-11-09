ePlus Reports Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results and Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
- Net sales increased 5.8% to $458.0 million; technology segment net sales increased 4.0% to $436.3 million; service revenues increased 23.1% to $60.9 million.
- Adjusted gross billings increased 10.5% to $664.1 million.
- Consolidated gross profit increased 24.3% to $123.0 million.
- Consolidated gross margin was 26.9%, an increase of 400 basis points.
- Net earnings increased 58.3% to $31.4 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.6% to $50.2 million.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 58.1% to $2.34. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 54.2% to $2.59.
First Half Fiscal Year 2022
- Net sales increased 11.0% to $874.7 million; technology segment net sales increased 10.0% to $836.7 million; service revenues increased 19.8% to $116.4 million.
- Adjusted gross billings increased 13.0% to $1,297.1 million.
- Consolidated gross profit increased 15.7% to $228.5 million.
- Consolidated gross margin was 26.1%, an increase of 100 basis points.
- Net earnings increased 47.6% to $54.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.6% to $88.5 million.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 47.1% to $4.09. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 42.6% to $4.55.
ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021.
"Building on our strong performance in the first quarter, ePlus generated strong financial results in the second quarter, underscoring the strength of our business model and the continued success of our growth strategy," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer. "Supported by the breadth of our solutions, extensive vendor partnerships and engineering talent, ePlus continues to meet the evolving needs of our customers across the technology solutions stack, driving solid adjusted gross billings and revenue growth that fueled robust gains in both profitability and earnings."
Mr. Marron continued, "Services remained one of the fastest-growing areas in our solutions portfolio, with second quarter revenue for this business increasing more than 23% year-over-year. Our financing segment also contributed favorably to our results, as ePlus benefitted from several large transactions that generated strong growth in revenue and operating income. Overall, earnings per diluted share for the quarter increased 58% year-over-year, reflecting growth and positive operating leverage. I am extremely proud of the entire ePlus team, who have continued to adapt successfully to support our customers with innovative and cost-effective solutions in a dynamic market."
ePlus Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split
The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a two-for-one split of its Common Stock. The stock split will be in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend payable on December 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021. The Company expects its Common stock will begin trading at the split-adjusted price on December 14, 2021. All share and per share amounts reflected herein are prior to the stock split.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
For the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year ended September 30, 2020:
Consolidated net sales increased 5.8% to $458.0 million, from $433.1 million.
Technology segment net sales increased 4.0% to $436.3 million, from $419.4 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 23.1% to $60.9 million, from $49.4 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 10.5% to $664.1 million from $601.1 million.
Financing segment net sales increased 58.3% to $21.7 million, from $13.7 million due to higher transactional gains from several outsized transactions.
Consolidated gross profit increased 24.3% to $123.0 million, from $99.0 million. Consolidated gross margin was 26.9%, up from 22.9% last year, due to higher product and services margins in our technology segment and a larger proportion of sales recorded on a net basis.
Operating expenses were $78.7 million, up 11.7% from $70.5 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit and higher software license and maintenance and travel expenses, partially offset by lower rent and communication expenses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,554, up 57 from a year ago.
Consolidated operating income increased 55.5% to $44.3 million.
Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.6%, lower than the prior year quarter of 30.8%, due to an adjustment in the prior year related to the federal benefit from state taxes.
Net earnings increased 58.3% to $31.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.6% to $50.2 million, from $33.6 million.
Diluted earnings per share was $2.34, compared with $1.48 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.59, compared with $1.68 last year.
First Half Fiscal Year 2022 Results
For the six months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the six months of the prior fiscal year ended September 30, 2020:
Consolidated net sales increased 11.0% to $874.7 million, from $788.1 million.
Technology segment net sales increased 10.0% to $836.7 million, from $760.6 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 19.8% to $116.4 million, from $97.2 million primarily due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $1,297.1 million, an increase of 13.0% from $1,147.5 million.
Financing segment net sales increased 38.1% to $38.0 million, from $27.5 million, primarily due to higher transactional gains from several outsized transactions.
Consolidated gross profit increased 15.7% to $228.5 million, from $197.5 million. Consolidated gross margin was 26.1%, up from 25.1% last year, due to higher product and services margins and a higher proportion of sales recorded on a net basis in our technology segment.
Operating expenses were $151.8 million, up 5.4% from $144.0 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit and higher healthcare costs.
Consolidated operating income increased 43.5% to $76.8 million.
Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 28.2%, lower than last year of 30.8% due to an adjustment in the prior year related to the federal benefit from state taxes.
Net earnings increased 47.6% to $54.9 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.6% to $88.5 million, from $64.3 million.
Diluted earnings per share was $4.09, compared with $2.78 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $4.55, compared with $3.19 last year.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of September 30, 2021, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $57.0 million, compared with $129.6 million as of March 31, 2021, due to additional working capital needs in our technology segment and the repurchase of stock. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 92.3%. Total stockholders' equity was $613.6 million, compared with $562.4 million as of March 31, 2021. Total shares outstanding were 13.5 million on September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
Summary and Outlook
"As we enter the second half of fiscal 2022, ePlus remains well-positioned for continued growth, with the products, services, financing, and expertise that enable our customers to meet the challenges of digital transformation and modernization. Our data center, security and cloud-focused solutions remain especially timely and relevant as businesses further expand their remote and hybrid workforce capabilities, while our investments in emerging areas, including collaboration and AI, provide new opportunities for growth," Mr. Marron noted.
"Our confidence in our fiscal 2022 outlook is supported by the strength of our open orders and backlog, both of which have increased significantly during the year. While we continue to closely monitor constraints within the supply chain that may limit future product availability, our team and our channel partners have performed admirably in navigating these challenges to date. As always, ePlus remains committed to investing in our people and in our capabilities to stay on the forefront of technology trends.
"We are pleased to announce that the Board has declared a two-for-one stock split, reflecting confidence in the Company's outlook and growth strategy," Mr. Marron concluded.
Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions
In the month of October:
In the month of September:
Forward-looking statements
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$56,950
$129,562
Accounts receivable—trade, net
457,308
391,567
Accounts receivable—other, net
57,346
41,053
Inventories
134,514
69,963
Financing receivables—net, current
80,082
106,272
Deferred costs
30,691
28,201
Other current assets
12,675
10,976
Total current assets
829,566
777,594
Financing receivables and operating leases—net
105,855
90,165
Deferred tax asset—net
1,469
1,468
Property, equipment and other assets
43,895
42,289
Goodwill
126,596
126,645
Other intangible assets—net
32,564
38,614
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,139,945
$1,076,775
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$121,263
$165,162
Accounts payable—floor plan
145,880
98,653
Salaries and commissions payable
36,382
36,839
Deferred revenue
82,937
72,802
Recourse notes payable—current
35,548
5,450
Non-recourse notes payable—current
21,083
50,397
Other current liabilities
32,532
30,061
Total current liabilities
475,625
459,364
Recourse notes payable—long term
9,360
12,658
Non-recourse notes payable—long term
4,315
5,664
Other liabilities
37,042
36,679
TOTAL LIABILITIES
526,342
514,365
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized;
-
-
Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 25,000 shares
146
145
Additional paid-in capital
155,941
152,366
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,070 shares at September 30, 2021 and
993 shares at March 31, 2021
(82,246)
(75,372)
Retained earnings
539,547
484,616
Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency
translation adjustment
215
655
Total Stockholders' Equity
613,603
562,410
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,139,945
$1,076,775
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
Product
$397,160
$383,656
$758,217
$690,896
Services
60,857
49,425
116,449
97,216
Total
458,017
433,081
874,666
788,112
Cost of sales
Product
297,629
302,963
574,856
529,597
Services
37,386
31,156
71,296
60,996
Total
335,015
334,119
646,152
590,593
Gross profit
123,002
98,962
228,514
197,519
Selling, general, and administrative
74,504
66,889
143,279
136,356
Depreciation and amortization
3,853
3,341
7,779
6,857
Interest and financing costs
342
247
701
824
Operating expenses
78,699
70,477
151,759
144,037
Operating income
44,303
28,485
76,755
53,482
Other income (expense)
(325)
184
(202)
282
Earnings before taxes
43,978
28,669
76,553
53,764
Provision for income taxes
12,565
8,823
21,622
16,558
Net earnings
$31,413
$19,846
$54,931
$37,206
Net earnings per common share—basic
$2.36
$1.48
$4.12
$2.79
Net earnings per common share—diluted
$2.34
$1.48
$4.09
$2.78
Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic
13,332
13,372
13,333
13,347
Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted
13,432
13,391
13,431
13,394
Technology Segment
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net sales
Product
$375,444
$369,934
1.5%
$720,210
$663,367
8.6%
Services
60,857
49,425
23.1%
116,449
97,216
19.8%
Total
436,301
419,359
4.0%
836,659
760,593
10.0%
Cost of sales
Product
293,837
301,006
(2.4%)
564,852
525,549
7.5%
Services
37,386
31,156
20.0%
71,296
60,996
16.9%
Total
331,223
332,162
(0.3%)
636,148
586,545
8.5%
Gross profit
105,078
87,197
20.5%
200,511
174,038
15.2%
Selling, general, and administrative
70,803
62,586
13.1%
136,956
128,142
6.9%
Depreciation and amortization
3,825
3,313
15.5%
7,723
6,801
13.6%
Interest and financing costs
199
1
19,800.0%
358
266
34.6%
Operating expenses
74,827
65,900
13.5%
145,037
135,209
7.3%
Operating income
$30,251
$21,297
42.0%
$55,474
$38,829
42.9%
Adjusted gross billings
$664,124
$601,064
10.5%
$1,297,131
$1,147,458
13.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
$36,059
$26,275
37.2%
$67,017
$49,436
35.6%
Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Change
Telecom, Media, & Entertainment
28%
20%
8%
SLED
15%
16%
(1%)
Healthcare
15%
15%
-
Technology
14%
19%
(5%)
Financial Services
11%
13%
(2%)
All others
17%
17%
-
Total
100%
100%
Financing Segment
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net sales
$21,716
$13,722
58.3%
$38,007
$27,529
38.1%
Cost of sales
3,792
1,957
93.8%
10,004
4,048
147.1%
Gross profit
17,924
11,765
52.4%
28,003
23,481
19.3%
Selling, general, and administrative
3,701
4,303
(14.0%)
6,323
8,214
(23.0%)
Depreciation and amortization
28
28
0.0%
56
56
0.0%
Interest and financing costs
143
246
(41.9%)
343
558
(38.5%)
Operating expenses
3,872
4,577
(15.4%)
6,722
8,828
(23.9%)
Operating income
$14,052
$7,188
95.5%
$21,281
$14,653
45.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
$14,136
$7,286
94.0%
$21,450
$14,839
44.6%
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.
We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.
We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.
Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.
Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Technology segment net sales
$436,301
419,359
$836,659
$760,583
Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription / SaaS licenses, and services
227,823
181,705
460,472
386,875
Adjusted gross billings
$664,124
$601,064
$1,297,131
$1,147,458
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Net earnings
$31,413
$19,846
$54,931
$37,206
Provision for income taxes
12,565
8,823
21,622
16,558
Depreciation and amortization [1]
3,853
3,341
7,779
6,857
Share based compensation
1,840
1,764
3,575
3,671
Acquisition and integration expense
-
(30)
-
(1)
Interest and financing costs
199
1
358
266
Other (income) expense [2]
325
(184)
202
(282)
Adjusted EBITDA
$50,195
$33,561
$88,467
$64,275
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Technology Segment
Operating income
$30,251
$21,297
$55,474
$38,829
Depreciation and amortization [1]
3,825
3,313
7,723
6,801
Share based compensation
1,784
1,694
3,462
3,541
Acquisition and integration expense
-
(30)
-
(1)
Interest and financing costs
199
1
358
266
Adjusted EBITDA
$36,059
$26,275
$67,017
$49,436
Financing Segment
Operating income
$14,052
$7,188
$21,281
$14,653
Depreciation and amortization [1]
28
28
56
56
Share based compensation
56
70
113
130
Adjusted EBITDA
$14,136
$7,286
$21,450
$14,839
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
GAAP: Earnings before taxes
$43,978
$28,669
$76,553
$53,764
Share based compensation
1,840
1,764
3,575
3,671
Acquisition and integration expense
-
(30)
-
(1)
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
2,661
2,172
5,357
4,400
Other (income) expense [2]
325
(184)
202
(282)
Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes
48,804
32,391
85,687
61,552
GAAP: Provision for income taxes
12,565
8,823
21,622
16,558
Share based compensation
528
541
1,024
1,128
Acquisition and integration expense
-
(9)
-
-
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
750
648
1,507
1,315
Other (income) expense [2]
93
(56)
58
(86)
Tax benefit on restricted stock
62
(26)
317
(40)
Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes
13,998
9,921
24,528
18,875
Non-GAAP: Net earnings
$34,806
$22,470
$61,159
$42,677
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted
$2.34
$1.48
$4.09
$2.78
Share based compensation
0.09
0.09
0.18
0.19
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
0.14
0.11
0.29
0.23
Other (income) expense [2]
0.02
-
0.01
(0.01)
Tax benefit on restricted stock
-
-
(0.02)
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax
$0.25
$0.20
$0.46
$0.41
Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted
$2.59
$1.68
$4.55
$3.19
[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.
[2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.
[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.
