Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2021 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30


Third Quarter

First Nine Months


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$8,555,731

$7,645,259

$26,225,070

$19,325,234

Income (loss) before income taxes

207,659

414,135

1,304,294

(614,813)

Net income (loss)

172,659

309,135

1,032,294

(413,813)

Net income (loss) per common share

.18

.32

1.07

(.43)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132
































 (All figures subject to year-end audit)











View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-third-quarter-results-of-operations-301420315.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.