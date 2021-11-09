Capella Space to Use Mynaric CONDOR Terminals to Demonstrate Compatibility with Space Development Agency's Satellite Constellation

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynaric was unveiled as Capella Space's supplier for optical inter-satellite links (OISL). Capella Space today announced that they will become the first commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) company to demonstrate compatibility with the U.S. Space Development Agency's (SDA) National Defense Space Architecture, a large-scale satellite constellation providing a range of capabilities to U.S. warfighters and to be comprised of several hundred laser-linked satellites. Mynaric will be delivering its next generation optical communications terminal, CONDOR Mk3, to Capella Space to ensure this compatibility. In August, Mynaric already announced the signing of Capella Space as a then undisclosed launch customer as part of the product's debut at the 36th annual Space Symposium. Earlier, industry media reported that the SDA is looking to work with commercial operators of imaging satellites so they can send data directly to U.S. government satellites in orbit.

Mynaric's CONDOR Mk3 optical communications terminal.

"After a thorough vetting process, it was clear that Mynaric's CONDOR Mk3 is the premier solution to interweave our services with the U.S. Space Development Agency's National Defense Space Architecture," said Christian Lenz, Chief Technology Officer of Capella Space. "We have selected the CONDOR Mk3 optical communications terminal for our critical, highly reliable and secure data transmission needs due to its demonstrated compatibility, performance and availability."

"We have a proven track record of demonstrated compatibility with SDA's interoperability standard for optical inter-satellite links," said Tina Ghataore, Chief Commercial Officer of Mynaric. "This is just the beginning of a strong partnership between Capella Space and Mynaric and illustrates the importance of our efforts on interoperability and serial production capabilities to meet the needs of our commercial and governmental customers."

The CONDOR Mk3 ensures compatibility with the U.S. Space Development Agency's (SDA) optical communications terminal standard. Detailed technical specifications of the product can be requested from the CONDOR Mk3 product page .

About Capella Space

Capella Space is an information services company that provides on-demand 50cm high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation imagery. Through a constellation of small satellites, Capella provides easy access to frequent, timely and flexible information affecting dozens of industries worldwide. Capella's high-resolution SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled infrastructure to deliver reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of the changing world – improving decisions about commerce, conservation and security on Earth. Learn more at www.capellaspace.com .

About Mynaric

Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication constellations in air and space. For more information, visit mynaric.com .

