AR Waveguide Leader Dispelix Announces $33M Investment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix®, the technology leader for extremely lightweight single-layer waveguides and see-through displays for Augmented Reality(AR), today announced it has closed a $33M Series-B round led by Atlantic Bridge alongside new investors CCB Trust and Flashpoint. All existing investors including Lifeline Ventures, VTT Ventures, Finnish Industry Investment and 3M Ventures participated in this round, bringing the total funding to date to $50 million.

"Our patented see-through display technology is the key enabler for augmented reality devices such as smart-glasses where weight, display quality and form factor are key attributes. These can be best realized by feather-weight single-layer optics which is our unique forte and we are now gearing to scale these capabilities for mass production for our customers forthcoming consumer offerings" said Antti Sunnari, co-founder and CEO of Dispelix. "This new investment will allow us to serve more OEM customers better and faster, as their trusted and dedicated waveguide partner."

"Dispelix' see-through displays are the lightest and thinnest on the market and maintain vivid colors, image quality and wide field-of-view" commented Juuso Olkkonen, CTO and co-founder of the company. "Our team of world-class scientists and engineers continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with our arsenal of unique software and hardware technologies - fundamentally changing the way nanophotonics based waveguides are designed and delivered.

"We invested in Dispelix as they have a unique mix of technologies that delivers a superior end-user experience for mixed reality smart-glasses and other AR devices - offering the lightest, lowest power and highest resolution displays" said Paul Murray, Partner with Atlantic Bridge. "Their ability to scale these benefits for their growing list of OEMs will be a key enabler in the adoption of next generation mixed reality platforms and to help deliver on the promise of the Metaverse"

The Dispelix offerings, with 43 granted or pending patent families currently being integrated into an increasing number of consumer products under development by the company's OEM customers – these products are expected to hit the market during 2023.

