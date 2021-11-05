Core Molding Technologies Reports Q3 2021 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) ("Core Molding", "Core" or the "Company") today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company had a net loss of $3.3 million, or ($0.41) per share, for the third quarter of 2021 on net sales of $81.0 million compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.39 per share, on net sales of $59.9 million for the same period in 2020. The 2021 results were negatively impacted by net of tax restructuring costs for the Company's Batavia facility of $1.8 million, or $0.22 per share. The 2021 results were also negatively impacted by unrecouped raw material inflation costs.

"Operationally, we performed well even with a challenged supply chain during the third quarter," said David Duvall, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We incurred raw material inflation in the third quarter 2021 of approximately $10 million. We successfully recouped over $6.5 million of the raw material costs from customer price changes but due to contractual constraints we were not able to recover all raw material increases. We will continue to pursue recovery of raw material inflation costs, including from customers with contractual constraints and customers whose contractual commitments expire," continued Duvall.

"We had success with our long-term strategy to diversify our business by winning new programs in multiple industries. In the third quarter, we signed over $40 million of new business which will be launched over the next twelve months," said Duvall.

As noted, the Company executed on its long-term strategy to exit unprofitable business and locations. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company substantially completed the transition of all business from its Batavia, Ohio facility which will improve future operating profits. "Closing the facility will simplify the footprint, transition profitable business to other locations, exit products that do not fit into our long-term strategy, and eliminate ongoing operating losses from the facility. I want to thank the entire Batavia plant team for their professionalism and teamwork throughout this entire year and their years of service to Core Molding. The plant consolidation would not have occurred so seamlessly without their dedication," said Duvall.

The Company had an operating loss as a percent of net sales of 3.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of 7.2% for the same period in 2020. Excluding the impact of the Batavia restructuring costs of $2.3 million and unrecouped raw material costs of $3.4 million, the Company's operating income as a percent of net sales in the third quarter of 2021 would have been 4.1%.

Third quarter 2021 Compared to Third quarter 2020:

Net sales were $81.0 million compared to $59.9 million .

Product sales were $67.6 million compared to $54.2 million .

Gross margin was 7.9% compared to 18.1%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $8.8 million compared to $6.5 million .

Operating loss was $2.4 million compared to operating income of $4.3 million .

Net loss was $3.3 million , or ($0.41) per share, compared to net income of $3.3 million , or $0.39 per share.

First nine months of 2021 Compared to First nine months of 2020:

Net sales were $234.3 million compared to $161.7 million .

Product sales were $215.9 million compared to $152.0 million .

Gross margin was 14.0% compared to 15.2%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.7 million compared to $17.1 million .

Operating income was $9.1 million compared to operating income of $7.4 million .

Net income was $4.2 million , or $0.50 per share, compared to net income of $9.0 million , or $1.08 per share.

Gross margin was 7.9% of net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with 18.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The gross margin percentage decrease was due to net changes in selling price and raw material cost of 7.0% and unfavorable product mix and production inefficiencies of 4.9%, offset by higher fixed cost leverage of 0.8%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross margin decreased from 15.2% to 14.0% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is primarily driven by the impact of raw material inflation.

"Gross margin for the third quarter 2021 was impacted by higher raw material costs, a change in product mix resulting from higher sales of lower margin products and products without raw material adjustment capabilities, and operational inefficiencies from customers' changing demand schedules," said, John Zimmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "The Company was successful in recouping $6.5 million of raw material increases, however, the dollar for dollar recoupment of the cost and the unrecouped raw material costs had a negative impact on the Company's gross margin percent," concluded, Zimmer.

"Operationally, the Company performed well in the third quarter of 2021," said Eric Palomaki, Executive Vice President of Operations and Research and Development. "The Company successfully managed through ongoing tight supply chains of resins and glass to meet our customer demands and ensured that Core was not the cause of any of our customers' shutdowns. We also had to be creative in hiring, training and retaining qualified labor in the current challenging labor market. Even with all of the macro challenges, our operating systems and processes have allowed us to respond quickly and take immediate corrective action to resolve potential disruptions" concluded Palomaki.

Third quarter 2021 selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.3 million compared to the same period in 2020. Included in third quarter 2021 selling, general and administrative expenses is $1.8 million of costs related to the closure of the Company's Batavia, Ohio facility. The remainder of the increase in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by higher labor costs of $0.3 million and higher travel costs of $0.1 million as the Company continues to invest in people and returns to higher levels of travel than in the prior year, which was heavily impacted by COVID.

Financial Position at September 30, 2021:

Cash and cash equivalents of $0.6 million

Unused line of credit availability of $22.0 million

Total assets of $179.5 million .

Term loan and revolving debt of $28.3 million .

Stockholders' equity of $99.3 million .

The Company's debt to equity ratio as of September 30, 2021 was 28.5%. "The Company increased total debt outstanding during the third quarter by $1.5 million compared to June 30, 2021 primarily to finance increased working capital and invest in capital expenditures. The Company's financial position continues to remain strong with a leverage ratio as of September 30, 2021 of 1.13 times trailing twelve months EBITDA," said Zimmer. "As a result of restructuring our debt in 2020, the Company was able to reduce its interest expense by $0.4 million in the third quarter and $1.6 million for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020," concluded Zimmer.

The Company used $3.4 million of cash flows for operations in the third quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of an increase in working capital. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company generated $5.0 million of cash flows from operations. The Company invested $8.3 million in capital expenditures through the first nine months of 2021 and anticipates a full year 2021 capital expenditure spend of $13 to $15 million. The Company estimates that over 50% of the 2021 capital spend will be for new capacity and automation, which will provide future operational benefits.

Outlook

Looking forward, based on industry analysts' projections and customer forecasts, the Company expects sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 to increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to raw material inflation recoupment. Excluding the raw material inflation recoupment, the Company expects sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company anticipates that supply chain disruptions that our customers have experienced will persist in the fourth quarter and will continue to cause sporadic changes to demand.

The Company has experienced raw material inflation due to ongoing raw material shortages and supply chain disruptions. The Company anticipates increased raw material costs to continue through the remainder of 2021. The Company will continue to pursue recoupment of higher raw material.

Labor markets in all Company locations have tightened over the past several months and the Company anticipates the markets will remain tight. The Company had to raise wages and create other solutions in order to hire and retain workers. The Company will pursue customer price increases to recoup wage increases where contractually possible and where such increases will not significantly reduce demand.

"We remain focused on executing our long-term strategic goals and have positioned our business well to win additional new programs. Consistent with our long-term strategic goals, in the third quarter of 2021, we won a technical solution sale in the industrial industry, where we redesigned and converted a product to composites, resulting in a lighter weight, lower cost and more durable product for our customer," said Duvall. "We continue to focus on new industries, including utilities and water management, by taking advantage of current societal changes of people working from home which increases suburban infrastructure needs. We also continue to evaluate our business to identify low profit products and evaluate possible improvements or the need to exit programs. We believe continued execution on our long-term strategic goals will position the Company for profitable growth in the future," concluded Duvall.

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies and its subsidiaries operate in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ("SMC"), resin transfer molding ("RTM"), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ("DCPD"), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics ("D-LFT") and structural foam and structural web injection molding ("SIM"). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' manufacturing operations have a significant fixed cost component. Accordingly, during periods of changing demand, the profitability of Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. As a general matter, forward-looking statements are those focused upon future plans, objectives or performance as opposed to historical items and include statements of anticipated events or trends and expectations and beliefs relating to matters not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to Core Molding Technologies' operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Core Molding Technologies' control. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "encouraged," "confident" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors could cause Core Molding Technologies' actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Core Molding Technologies believes that the following factors, among others, could affect its future performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made in this press release: business conditions in the plastics, transportation, marine and commercial product industries (including changes in demand for truck production); federal and state regulations (including engine emission regulations); general economic, social, regulatory (including foreign trade policy) and political environments in the countries in which Core Molding Technologies operates; the adverse impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity or cash flow, as well as impact on customers and supply chains; safety and security conditions in Mexico and Canada; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; dependence upon certain major customers as the primary source of Core Molding Technologies' sales revenues; efforts of Core Molding Technologies to expand its customer base; the ability to develop new and innovative products and to diversify markets, materials and processes and increase operational enhancements; ability to accurately quote and execute manufacturing processes for new business; the actions of competitors, customers, and suppliers; failure of Core Molding Technologies' suppliers to perform their obligations; the availability of raw materials; inflationary pressures; new technologies; regulatory matters; labor relations; labor availability; a work stoppage or labor disruption at one of our union locations or one of our customer or supplier locations; the loss or inability of Core Molding Technologies to attract and retain key personnel; the Company's ability to successfully identify, evaluate and manage potential acquisitions and to benefit from and properly integrate any completed acquisitions; federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations; the availability of sufficient capital; the ability of Core Molding Technologies to provide on-time delivery to customers, which may require additional shipping expenses to ensure on-time delivery or otherwise result in late fees and other customer charges; risk of cancellation or rescheduling of orders; management's decision to pursue new products or businesses which involve additional costs, risks or capital expenditures; inadequate insurance coverage to protect against potential hazards; equipment and machinery failure; product liability and warranty claims; and other risks identified from time to time in Core Molding Technologies' other public documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Item 1A of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Company Contact:

John Zimmer

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

614-870-5604

jzimmer@coremt.com

(See Accompanying Tables)

CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, expect per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales:













Products $ 67,643

$ 54,240

$ 215,894

$ 152,019 Tooling 13,382

5,633

18,421

9,686 Total net sales 81,025

59,873

234,315

161,705















Total cost of sales 74,610

49,035

201,446

137,192















Gross margin 6,415

10,838

32,869

24,513















Selling, general and administrative expense 8,808

6,517

23,744

17,136















Operating income (loss) (2,393)

4,321

9,125

7,377















Other income and expense













Interest expense 563

966

1,725

3,338 Net periodic post-retirement benefit cost (40)

(20)

(120)

(60) Total other expense 523

946

1,605

3,278















Income (loss) before taxes (2,916)

3,375

7,520

4,099















Income tax expense (benefit) 396

32

3,290

(4,933)















Net income (loss) $ (3,312)

$ 3,343

$ 4,230

$ 9,032















Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ (0.41)

$ 0.39

$ 0.50

$ 1.08 Diluted $ (0.41)

$ 0.39

$ 0.50

$ 1.08 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 8,053

7,969

8,015

7,922 Diluted 8,053

7,969

8,047

7,922

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

As of 09/30/2021

(Unaudited)

As of

12/31/2020 Assets:







Current assets:







Cash

$ 615

$ 4,131 Accounts receivable, net

39,427

27,584 Inventories, net

22,410

18,360 Income tax receivable

2,601

1,950 Foreign tax receivable

4,317

1,916 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,613

3,736 Total current assets

70,983

57,677 Right of use asset

3,631

2,754 Property, plant and equipment, net

74,377

74,052 Goodwill

17,376

17,376 Intangibles, net

10,054

11,516 Other non-current assets

3,033

2,133 Total Assets

$ 179,454

$ 165,508









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt

$ 3,774

$ 2,535 Revolving debt

2,320

420 Accounts payable

24,149

16,994 Taxes payable

2,557

2,613 Contract liability

3,062

1,319 Compensation and related benefits

7,269

8,305 Accrued other liabilities

4,292

3,809 Total current liabilities

47,423

35,995 Other non-current liabilities

2,742

2,560 Long-term debt

22,252

25,198 Post retirement benefits liability

7,745

7,823 Total Liabilities

80,162

71,576 Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock

81

80 Paid-in capital

37,543

36,127 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

1,184

1,375 Treasury stock

(28,617)

(28,521) Retained earnings

89,101

84,871 Total Stockholders' Equity

99,292

93,932 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 179,454

$ 165,508

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 4,230

$ 9,032







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 9,273

8,425 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 625

— Deferred income tax (595)

517 Share-based compensation 1,416

1,059 Losses on foreign currency 214

203 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (11,843)

6,118 Inventories (4,050)

6,449 Prepaid and other assets (1,829)

(747) Accounts payable 6,841

(2,053) Accrued and other liabilities 1,085

2,238 Post retirement benefits liability (319)

(189) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,048

31,052







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,301)

(2,716) Net cash used in investing activities (8,301)

(2,716)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Gross repayments on revolving line of credit (9,707)

(59,356) Gross borrowings on revolving line of credit 11,607

47,349 Payment of deferred loan costs (2)

(140) Payments related to the purchase of treasury stock (96)

(20) Proceeds from term loan —

175 Payment of principal on term loans (2,065)

(3,391) Net cash used in financing activities (263)

(15,383)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,516)

12,953







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,131

1,856







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 615

$ 14,809







Cash paid for:





Interest $ 1,376

$ 3,523 Income taxes $ 4,313

$ 467 Non cash investing activities:





Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable $ 123

$ 146









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (3,312)

$ 3,343







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,112

2,837 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 625

— Deferred income tax (595)

— Share-based compensation 612

355 Losses on foreign currency 26

248 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 5,227

(4,724) Inventories (371)

992 Prepaid and other assets (1,939)

2,920 Accounts payable (2,278)

5,857 Accrued and other liabilities (4,472)

800 Post retirement benefits liability (83)

(59) Net cash provided by operating activities (3,448)

12,569







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,914)

(1,072) Net cash used in investing activities (2,914)

(1,072)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Gross repayments on revolving line of credit (200)

— Gross borrowings on revolving line of credit 2,320

— Proceeds from term loan —

— Payment of principal on term loans (690)

(1,132) Payment of deferred loan costs —

(140) Payments related to the purchase of treasury stock (49)

(20) Net cash used in financing activities 1,381

(1,292)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,981)

10,205







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,596

4,604







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 615

$ 14,809







Cash paid for:





Interest $ 441

$ 1,146 Income taxes $ 810

$ 165 Non cash investing activities:





Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable $ 123

$ 146

