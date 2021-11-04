WLOX Careers
Stagwell (STGW) to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Virtual Conference

Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, will present at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The fireside chat will take place from 4-4:30 PM ET.

To register and access the virtual presentation, please visit this link.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

