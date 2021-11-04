Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Bluerock Residential (PRNewsfoto/Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.)

"The accelerated improvement in lease growth, same store revenue and NOI growth continues to validate our strategy focusing on building a highly amenitized Class A affordable first-ring suburban portfolio in knowledge economy growth markets," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "In addition, we increased our investment pace throughout the quarter and expect it to carryforward into the end of the year. We also sold three investments at attractive cap rates below third-party NAV estimates which generated almost $100 million in net proceeds and will produce solid returns for shareholders upon capital reinvestment."

Third Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.5 million or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($17.1) million or ($0.71) per diluted share in the prior year period.





Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("CFFO") was $5.4 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million , or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period. This year's results were impacted by significant planned capital on the balance sheet in the first half of the quarter and is in the process of being fully invested into an attractive pipeline of opportunities through the year end.

Portfolio Performance

Rental revenues grew 2.3% to $49.8 million from $48.7 million in the prior year period.





Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.3% to $30 .6 million from $29 .1 million in the prior year period.





Same store revenues grew 7.7% and same store NOI increased 9.2%, as compared to the prior year period.





Same store average rent increased 7.1% and same store average occupancy expanded 30 basis points, as compared to the prior year period.





Blended lease rate growth was 16.5%, up 620 basis points on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis.





September 2021 average lease growth accelerated to 17.9%, with renewals at 9.0% and new leases at 25.8%. Average lease growth was 17.8% in October.





Portfolio occupancy was 96.2% at September 30, 2021 , up 110 basis points from the prior year.





Property operating margins improved 180 basis points to 61.6% compared to 59.8% in the prior year period.

Portfolio Activity

Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $2.1 billion .





Invested $83 million in operating assets with investment across multiple tranches of the capital structure.





Invested $33 million of preferred equity into unconsolidated operating properties.





Committed $68 million for four new preferred equity investments in development properties, of which $8 million has been funded.





Funded $8 million for seven existing preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments.





Sold two operating assets and one development property for $228 million with net proceeds of $100 million .





Completed 368 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving an average 20.8% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $137 per unit.





Subsequent to quarter end, we closed additional investments totaling $28 million in BRG equity.

Balance Sheet and Market Activity

$300.7 million of unrestricted cash and availability under revolving credit facilities and $1.3 billion of indebtedness outstanding as of September 30, 2021 .





Paid quarterly dividend of $0.1625 in cash per share of common stock.





Raised $115 million through the continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering with the issuance of 4.6 million shares at $25.00 per share.





Redeemed 673 shares of Series B Preferred Stock through the issuance of 58,552 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $11.49 per share. Redeemed 24,476 shares of Series T Preferred Stock through the issuance of 54,170 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $11.30 per share.





Repurchased 2,977,477 shares of Class A common stock during the quarter at an average price of $11.34 per share.

Included later in this release are definitions of NOI, CFFO and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and presented under GAAP.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.5 million, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($17.1) million in the prior year period. Net income in 2021 was positively impacted by gain on sales of real estate investments. Net income attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $19.3 million or $0.73 per share in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $19.4 million or $0.79 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period. CFFO was positively impacted by an increase in property NOI of $1.6 million, an increase in preferred returns of $0.4 million, and a reduction in interest expense of $0.3 million. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year reduction of $0.9 million in interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments, $0.4 million increase in general and administrative expense, and preferred stock dividend increase of $0.8 million.

Total Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 3Q21

3Q20

Variance

YTD21

YTD20

Variance

Total Revenues (1) $ 53,796

$ 54,589

(1.5%)

$163,434

$ 163,862

(0.3%)

Property Operating Expenses $ 19,138

$ 19,571

(2.2%)

$ 57,978

$ 57,441

0.9%

NOI $ 30,645

$ 29,095

5.3%

$ 92,608

$ 89,272

3.7%

Operating Margin 61.6%

59.8%

180 bps 61.5%

60.8%

70 bps Average Occupancy Percentage 95.8%

95.1%

70 bps 95.6%

94.6%

100 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,384

$ 1,319

4.9%

$ 1,350

$ 1,326

1.8%

(1) Including interest income from loan and ground lease investments.

















For the third quarter of 2021, property revenues increased by 2.3% compared to the same prior year period. Total portfolio NOI was $30.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 5.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Property NOI margins were 61.6% for the quarter, compared to 59.8% in the prior year quarter.

Same Store Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 3Q21

3Q20

Variance

YTD21

YTD20

Variance

Revenues $ 40,011

$ 37,138

7.7%

$ 113,222

$ 107,479

5.3%

Property Operating Expenses $ 15,422

$ 14,620

5.5%

$ 43,306

$ 41,089

5.4%

NOI $ 24,589

$ 22,518

9.2%

$ 69,916

$ 66,390

5.3%

Operating Margin 61.5%

60.6%

90 bps 61.8%

61.8%

0 bps Average Occupancy Percentage 95.5%

95.2%

30 bps 95.5%

94.7%

80 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,410

$ 1,317

7.1%

$ 1,366

$ 1,319

3.6%



The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included 25 properties. For the third quarter of 2021, same store NOI was $24.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9.2%, compared to the 2020 period. Same store property revenues grew by 7.7% compared to the 2020 period, primarily driven by a 7.1% increase in average rental rates and a 30-basis point increase in occupancy; all of the Company's 25 same store properties recognized rental rate increases and 14 recognized occupancy increases during the period. In addition, ancillary income, such as termination fees and late fees, increased $0.3 million.

Same store expenses increased 5.5%, or $0.8 million, partially due to non-controllable real estate tax increase of $0.2 million and insurance expense increase of $0.1 million due to industrywide multifamily insurance price increases. The remaining increase was due to a $0.2 million increase in repairs and maintenance and an increase of $0.3 million in administrative and marketing expenses.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 368 value-add unit upgrades during the third quarter of 2021 achieving an average 20.8% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $137 per unit. Since inception, the Company has completed 3,643 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $6,249 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $121 per unit, equating to an average 23.2% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of September 30, 2021. The Company has identified approximately 5,096 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations.

Dividend

Through September 30, 2021, the Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, quarterly cash dividends as reflected in the following table.

Declaration Date Payable to stockholders of record as of Amount Date Paid or Payable Class A Common Stock





June 11, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.162500 July 2, 2021 September 10, 2021 September 24, 2021 $0.162500 October 5, 2021 Class C Common Stock





June 11, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.162500 July 2, 2021 September 10, 2021 September 24, 2021 $0.162500 October 5, 2021 Series B Preferred Stock





April 12, 2021 June 25, 2021 $5.00 July 2, 2021 July 12, 2021 July 23, 2021 $5.00 August 5, 2021 July 12, 2021 August 25, 2021 $5.00 September 3, 2021 July 12, 2021 September 24, 2021 $5.00 October 5, 2021 Series C Preferred Stock





June 11, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.4765625 July 2, 2021 September 10, 2021 September 24, 2021 $0.4765625 October 5, 2021 Series D Preferred Stock





June 11, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.4453125 July 2, 2021 September 10, 2021 September 24, 2021 $0.4453125 October 5, 2021 Series T Preferred Stock (1)





April 12, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.128125 July 2, 2021 July 12, 2021 July 23, 2021 $0.128125 August 5, 2021 July 12, 2021 August 25, 2021 $0.128125 September 3, 2021 July 12, 2021 September 24, 2021 $0.128125 October 5, 2021

(1) Shares of newly issued Series T Preferred Stock that are held only a portion of the applicable monthly dividend period receive a prorated dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding.











2021 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior 2021 CFFO guidance. Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2021 CFFO in the range of $0.65 to $0.70 per share. For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 35 of Company's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement available under the Investors section on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

Conference Call

All interested parties can listen to the live conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 by dialing +1 (866) 843-0890 within the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-6597, and requesting the "Bluerock Residential Conference."

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, the conference call will be available for replay on the Company's website two hours after the call concludes, and will remain available until December 4, 2021 at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zZxaUQU8, as well as by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10159493.

The full text of this Earnings Release and additional Supplemental Information is available in the Investors section on the Company's website at http://www.bluerockresidential.com.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of primarily affordable Class A highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and preferred equity/loan/ground lease investments as of September 30, 2021:



Name

Location

Number of Units

Year Built/ Renovated (1)

Ownership Interest

Average Rent (2)

% Occupied (3)

Consolidated Operating Investments:

























Multifamily



























ARIUM Glenridge

Atlanta, GA

480

1990

90%

$ 1,408

93.5%



ARIUM Westside

Atlanta, GA

336

2008

90%

1,566

94.9%



Ashford Belmar

Lakewood, CO

512

1988/1993

85%

1,732

95.9%



Avenue 25

Phoenix, AZ

254

2013

100%

1,351

94.1%



Burano Hunter's Creek, formerly ARIUM Hunter's Creek

Orlando, FL

532

1999

100%

1,471

95.7%



Carrington at Perimeter Park

Morrisville, NC

266

2007

100%

1,330

97.4%



Chattahoochee Ridge

Atlanta, GA

358

1996

90%

1,453

97.5%



Chevy Chase

Austin, TX

320

1971

92%

1,008

98.8%



Cielo on Gilbert

Mesa, AZ

432

1985

90%

1,178

97.0%



Citrus Tower

Orlando, FL

336

2006

97%

1,436

95.2%



Denim

Scottsdale, AZ

645

1979

100%

1,344

96.1%



Elan

Austin, TX

270

2007

100%

1,192

97.0%



Element

Las Vegas, NV

200

1995

100%

1,365

94.5%



Falls at Forsyth

Cumming, GA

356

2019

100%

1,491

98.3%



Gulfshore Apartment Homes

Naples, FL

368

2016

100%

1,347

98.4%



Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

2007

100%

1,196

95.7%



Pine Lakes Preserve

Port St. Lucie, FL

320

2003

100%

1,524

95.9%



Providence Trail

Mount Juliet, TN

334

2007

100%

1,355

97.9%



Roswell City Walk

Roswell, GA

320

2015

98%

1,705

97.2%



Sands Parc

Daytona Beach, FL

264

2017

100%

1,455

98.5%



The Brodie

Austin, TX

324

2001

100%

1,392

96.0%



The Debra Metrowest, formerly ARIUM Metrowest

Orlando, FL

510

2001

100%

1,477

95.5%



The Links at Plum Creek

Castle Rock, CO

264

2000

88%

1,531

95.1%



The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

2013

100%

1,099

98.7%



The Preserve at Henderson Beach

Destin, FL

340

2009

100%

1,665

95.9%



The Sanctuary

Las Vegas, NV

320

1988

100%

1,232

93.1%



Veranda at Centerfield

Houston, TX

400

1999

93%

1,062

94.5%



Villages of Cypress Creek

Houston, TX

384

2001

80%

1,222

96.4%



Wesley Village

Charlotte, NC

301

2010

100%

1,429

95.7%



Windsor Falls

Raleigh, NC

276

1994

100%

1,170

95.3%



Total Units





10,626

















































Single-Family Residential (4)

Market

Number

of Homes Average

Year Built















Granbury

Granbury, TX

36

2020-2021

80%

1,556

97.2%



Indy

Indianapolis, IN

44

1958

60%

753

88.6%



Lubbock

Lubbock, TX

60

1955

80%

969

93.3%



Navigator Villas

Pasco, WA

176

2013

90%

1,215

97.2%



Springfield

Springfield, MO

290

2004

60%

1,126

96.2%



Springtown

Springtown, TX

70

1991

80%

1,216

100.0%



Texarkana

Texarkana, TX

29

1967

80%

940

93.1%



Wayford at Concord

Concord, NC

150

2019

83%

1,868

98.0%



Yauger Park Villas

Olympia, WA

80

2010

95%

2,043

97.5%



Total Homes





935

















































Total/Average Consolidated Operating Investments

11,561









$ 1,384 (5) 96.2%





























































Preferred Equity/Loan/Ground Lease Investments:























Multifamily



























Alexan CityCentre

Houston, TX

340









$ 1,628







Avondale Hills

Decatur, GA

240









1,538







Belmont Crossing

Smyrna, GA

192









924







Chandler

Chandler, AZ

208









1,457







Deercross

Indianapolis, IN

372









771







Deerwood Apartments

Houston, TX

330









1,590







Domain at The One Forty

Garland, TX

299









1,416







Georgetown Crossing

Savannah, GA

168









1,105







Hunter's Pointe

Pensacola, FL

204









1,009







Lower Broadway

San Antonio, TX

386









1,769







Motif

Fort Lauderdale, FL

385









2,263







Orange City Apartments

Orange City, FL

298









1,457







Park on the Square

Pensacola, FL

240









1,233







Renew 3030

Mesa, AZ

126









1,098







Reunion Apartments

Orlando, FL

280









1,366







Sierra Terrace

Atlanta, GA

135









1,292







Sierra Village

Atlanta, GA

154









1,254







Spring Parc

Dallas, TX

304









953







The Commons

Jacksonville, FL

328









933







The Crossings at Dawsonville

Dawsonville, GA

216









1,447







The Hartley at Blue Hill, formerly The Park at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC

414









1,599







The Reserve at Palmer Ranch

Sarasota, FL

320









1,448







The Riley

Richardson, TX

262









1,485







Thornton Flats

Austin, TX

104









1,628







Water's Edge

Pensacola, FL

184









1,214







Wayford at Innovation Park

Charlotte, NC

210









1,994







Zoey

Austin, TX

307









1,762







Total Units





7,006

















































Single-Family Residential



























Corpus

Corpus Christi, TX

81









1,146







Jolin

Weatherford, TX

24









1,360







Peak Housing

Various (6)

474









968







The Cottages at Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC

294









1,743







The Cottages of Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie, FL

286









2,133







Willow Park

Willow Park, TX

46









2,362







Total Homes





1,205











































Total/Average Preferred Equity/Loan/Ground Lease Investments 8,211









$ 1,440 (7)





































Total/Average Portfolio

19,772









$ 1,407 (8)







































(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if no renovations. (2) For operating investments, represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For development investments, represents the average pro forma effective monthly rent per occupied unit for all expected occupied units upon stabilization. (3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of September 30, 2021, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage. (4) Single-Family Residential includes single-family residential homes and attached townhomes/flats. (5) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,384 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. (6) Peak Housing includes portfolios of homes located in Indiana, Missouri and Texas. (7) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,434 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. (8) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,405 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.





Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues































Rental and other property revenues

$ 49,783



$ 48,666



$ 150,586



$ 146,713

Interest income from loan and ground lease investments



4,013





5,923





12,848





17,149

Total revenues



53,796





54,589





163,434





163,862

Expenses































Property operating



19,138





19,571





57,978





57,441

Property management fees



1,259





1,231





3,787





3,719

General and administrative



6,856





5,901





20,097





17,575

Acquisition and pursuit costs



413





2,242





428





3,933

Weather-related losses, net



140





—





540





—

Depreciation and amortization



19,204





19,216





59,454





60,206

Total expenses



47,010





48,161





142,284





142,874

Operating income



6,786





6,428





21,150





20,988

Other income (expense)































Other income



208





60





418





119

Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



3,322





2,963





7,938





8,213

Provision for credit losses



(17)





—





(584)





—

Gain on sale of real estate investments



48,943





—





137,285





58,096

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



(3,053)





—





(6,740)





(13,985)

Interest expense, net



(12,755)





(13,520)





(40,050)





(42,294)

Total other income (expense)



36,648





(10,497)





98,267





10,149

Net income (loss)



43,434





(4,069)





119,417





31,137

Preferred stock dividends



(15,772)





(15,003)





(44,756)





(42,787)

Preferred stock accretion



(4,840)





(4,451)





(19,152)





(11,978)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests































Operating Partnership units



4,994





(6,270)





13,176





(6,679)

Partially owned properties



5,284





(195)





11,637





1,512

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



10,278





(6,465)





24,813





(5,167)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 12,544



$ (17,058)



$ 30,696



$ (18,461)



































Net income (loss) per common share - Basic

$ 0.46



$ (0.71)



$ 1.14



$ (0.80)



































Net income (loss) per common share – Diluted

$ 0.45



$ (0.71)



$ 1.13



$ (0.80)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



26,567,269





24,566,196





25,941,571





24,321,282

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



26,795,507





24,566,196





26,032,592





24,321,282



Consolidated Balance Sheets

Third Quarter 2021

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)





September 30, 2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS















Net Real Estate Investments















Land

$ 263,361



$ 279,481

Buildings and improvements



1,772,822





1,889,471

Furniture, fixtures and equipment



84,221





78,438

Total Gross Real Estate Investments



2,120,404





2,247,390

Accumulated depreciation



(205,124)





(186,426)

Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments



1,915,280





2,060,964

Operating real estate held for sale, net



—





36,213

Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,915,280





2,097,177

Cash and cash equivalents



163,349





83,868

Restricted cash



35,483





35,093

Notes and accrued interest receivable, net



179,395





157,734

Due from affiliates



682





339

Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets, net



43,315





29,502

Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, net



127,421





83,485

In-place lease intangible assets, net



1,748





2,594

Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale



—





145

Total Assets

$ 2,466,673



$ 2,489,937



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Mortgages payable

$ 1,341,241



$ 1,490,932

Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale



—





38,773

Revolving credit facilities



—





33,000

Accounts payable



2,073





1,317

Other accrued liabilities



44,254





31,025

Due to affiliates



595





618

Distributions payable



14,177





13,421

Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale



—





383

Total Liabilities



1,402,340





1,609,469



8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; no shares and 2,201,547 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



—





54,332



6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 359,925 and 513,489 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



328,781





469,907



7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,295,845 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



56,728





56,462



6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 22,920,168 and 9,717,917 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



520,704





219,967

Equity















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,774,338 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



66,867





66,867

Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 26,120,780 and 22,020,950 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



261





220

Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



1





1

Additional paid-in-capital



339,815





304,710

Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(295,672)





(313,392)

Total Stockholders' Equity



111,272





58,406

Noncontrolling Interests















Operating Partnership units



15,730





(3,272)

Partially owned properties



31,118





24,666

Total Noncontrolling Interests



46,848





21,394

Total Equity



158,120





79,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$ 2,466,673



$ 2,489,937



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for notes receivable, unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest expense, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, non-cash equity compensation and preferred stock accretion. Commencing in 2020, we do not deduct the accrued portion of the preferred income on our preferred equity investments from FFO to determine CFFO as the income is deemed fully collectible. The accrued portion of the preferred income totaled $1.9 million and $0.4 million, and $4.6 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired twelve operating investments, made fifteen investments through preferred equity or loans, sold eight operating investments and received payoffs of our loan or preferred equity in eight investments subsequent to September 30, 2020. The results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 12,544



$ (17,058)



$ 30,696



$ (18,461)

Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating Partnership Units

4,994





(6,270)





13,176





(6,679)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

17,538





(23,328)





43,872





(25,140)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:





























Real estate depreciation and amortization

18,187





18,309





56,627





57,353

Provision for credit losses

17





—





584





—

Gain on sale of real estate investments

(43,359)





—





(124,416)





(55,360)

FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

(7,617)





(5,019)





(23,333)





(23,147)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:





























Acquisition and pursuit costs

413





2,242





428





3,933

Non-cash interest expense

363





731





1,517





2,323

Unrealized loss on derivatives

41





98





31





67

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs

2,975





—





6,148





13,590

Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan

984





—





1,981





—

Weather-related losses, net

140





—





500





—

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

122





122





365





364

Other income, net

(216)





(52)





(168)





(49)

Non-cash equity compensation

3,395





2,850





10,184





8,589

Preferred stock accretion

4,840





4,451





19,152





11,978

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders $ 5,440



$ 5,423



$ 16,805



$ 17,648

































Per Share and Unit Information:





























FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted $ (0.20)



$ (0.15)



$ (0.64)



$ (0.70)

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted $ 0.15



$ 0.16



$ 0.46



$ 0.53

































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted

37,461,558





33,688,877





36,360,295





33,187,360







































Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties.

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 12,544



$ (17,058)



$ 30,696



$ (18,461)



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



10,278





(6,465)





24,813





(5,167)



Preferred stock dividends



15,772





15,003





44,756





42,787



Preferred stock accretion



4,840





4,451





19,152





11,978



Interest expense, net



12,755





13,520





40,050





42,294



Real estate depreciation and amortization



19,157





19,169





59,315





60,068



Provision for credit losses



17





—





584





—



Gain on sale of real estate investments



(48,943)





—





(137,285)





(58,096)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



3,053





—





6,740





13,985

EBITDAre

$ 29,473



$ 28,620



$ 88,821



$ 89,388



Acquisition and pursuit costs



413





2,242





428





3,933



Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan



984





—





1,981





—



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122





122





365





364



Weather-related losses, net



140





—





540





—



Non-cash equity compensation



3,395





2,850





10,184





8,589



Other income, net



(216)





(52)





(168)





(49)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 34,311



$ 33,782



$ 102,151



$ 102,225







































Same Store Properties

Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.

Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")

We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI allows us to evaluate the operating performance of our properties because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

The following table reflects net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 12,544



$ (17,058)



$ 30,696



$ (18,461)

Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating

Partnership Units



4,994





(6,270)





13,176





(6,679)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and unit holders



17,538





(23,328)





43,872





(25,140)

Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:

































Real estate depreciation and amortization



18,187





18,309





56,627





57,353



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122





122





365





364



Non-cash interest expense



363





731





1,517





2,323



Unrealized loss on derivatives



41





98





31





67



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



2,975





—





6,148





13,590



Provision for credit losses



17





—





584





—



Property management fees



1,191





1,173





3,608





3,540



Acquisition and pursuit costs



413





2,242





428





3,933



Corporate operating expenses



6,781





5,817





19,871





17,279



Weather-related losses, net



140





—





500





—



Preferred dividends



15,772





15,003





44,756





42,787



Preferred stock accretion



4,840





4,451





19,152





11,978

Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:

































Other income, net



216





52





324





49



Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



3,322





2,935





7,938





8,343



Interest income from loan and ground lease investments



4,149





5,923





12,984





17,149



Gain on sale of real estate investments



43,359





—





124,416





55,360

Pro-rata share of properties' income



17,334





15,708





51,797





47,173

Add:

































Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property income



977





725





2,356





2,278

Total property income



18,311





16,433





54,153





49,451

Add:

































Interest expense



12,334





12,662





38,455





39,821

Net operating income



30,645





29,095





92,608





89,272

Less:

































Non-same store net operating income



6,056





6,577





22,692





22,882

Same store net operating income (1)

$ 24,589



$ 22,518



$ 69,916



$ 66,390





(1) Same store portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2021 consists of 25 properties, which represent 8,882 units. Same store portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 consists of 24 properties, which represent 8,628 units.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.