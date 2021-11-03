Converge US LLC Names Ari Lindner Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge US LLC ("Converge US"), an onshore affiliate of Converge Re II ("Converge"), Lightstone's Puerto Rico domiciled life and annuity reinsurance company, today announced the appointment of Ari Lindner as its Chief Executive Officer. Lindner, who brings decades of experience spanning all aspects of the business, will oversee the operation of Converge US's reinsurance servicing business and help ensure that Converge achieves its strategic growth objectives.

As CEO of Converge US, Lindner will be responsible for helping Converge manage and grow its reinsurance portfolio and invested asset base to generate meaningful long-term income via creative and customized reinsurance solutions that fully utilize Lightstone's industry-leading real estate expertise. Lindner is a seasoned reinsurance executive and fully qualified actuary who brings the leadership and technical skills that are critical to Converge's success.

"With his vast industry experience and proven track record of successfully capitalizing and building reinsurance companies from the ground-up, Ari will be well positioned to make an immediate impact," said Mitchell Hochberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Converge Re. "We look forward to Ari's leadership and Converge's continued growth."

"Lightstone's unique value proposition has empowered it to become a recognized leader in real estate development and I have admired the company and its strategic investments for years," said Lindner. "I am thrilled to be a part of expanding Converge's footprint and fully realizing its potential in the life and annuity reinsurance space."

Prior to joining Lightstone, Lindner served in various senior leadership roles, including as Senior Vice President of the North American arm of Munich Re Markets, where he led the development and growth of customized life and annuity reinsurance transactions. Lindner additionally spent 15 years at ACE Group where he was primarily responsible for building and leading their life reinsurance companies in Bermuda and the U.S.

Lindner earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, with a concentration in Actuarial Science. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About Converge

Converge US LLC, Lightstone's reinsurance services affiliate, is managed by a team of highly experienced and accomplished reinsurance and investment management executives with credible deep industry experience and networks, as well as a proven track record of successfully executing multiple reinsurance transactions. Converge Re II, Lightstone's Puerto Rico domiciled reinsurance company, provides reinsurance to life and annuity insurers seeking improved financial efficiency with the reallocation of capital through a well-capitalized A- financial strength rated reinsurance company. Converge Re II currently has in excess of $1 billion of AUM.

About Lightstone

Lightstone is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Active in 24 states across the country, Lightstone develops, manages and invests in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 132 existing properties nationwide, Lightstone's over $6.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 4 million square feet of industrial, retail, and commercial properties, over 15,000 residential units, and 4,300 hotel keys. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

