Wedo smashes glass ceiling with $3 million raised

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to PitchBook , startups with all-male founders raised around 75% of all rounds in the last three years, highlighting the barriers female founders still face in the startup world. These challenges have been exacerbated as a result of the pandemic, with VC funding to female founding teams dropping from 3.4% to 2.4% over the past year.

Against this background, Wedo, an American and European communication and financial platform built for people who want to take charge of and monetize their online business, is proud to announce the successful closing of the first $2.3 million of their seed round, bringing total investment raised by the female-founded freelancer startup to $3 million.

"Small businesses and freelancers need platforms that break down barriers to entrepreneurship," said Indiana Gregg, founder and CEO of Wedo. "By providing access to the tools today's online workers need, including platforms that help them to efficiently deliver their services and get paid, we are driving productivity. Technology advances and digital media now mean that trading globally from the kitchen table, or wherever you're based, is very much achievable. The future is freelance and entrepreneurship and anyone can make a living sharing their experience and knowledge, as long as they are ready to make their own mistakes and learn from them."

Founded in 2020, Wedo was developed as a solution to the high costs and complications involved in being a solopreneur or starting up a business. Wedo offers all the necessary tools entrepreneurs need on one convenient platform: calendar, chat + video communication options, invoicing, and a wallet feature to make and receive payments, either one-time or for subscriptions.

About Wedo

Wedo, an American and European communication platform SaaS with an integrated banking tool, is serving the $4T global freelancer, coaching, and startup market, aiming to supercharge their businesses. Founded by former freelancer Indiana Gregg at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Wedo removes financial and technical barriers to entry by bringing together the tools for the gig economy, with live streaming video, in-stream payments, webinars, and booking tools with banking services built into one seamless platform. Join beta at https://getwedo.today

