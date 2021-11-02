Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly And Record Year To Date Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income increased $292,000 or 17.7% to $1.94 million ($1.62 per diluted common share) for the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.65 million ($1.37 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The current three months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.88% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.81%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.65% and an annualized ROE of 14.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $1.64 million or 39.7% to $5.76 million ($4.80 per diluted common share), compared to net income of $4.124 million ($3.42 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The current nine months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized ROA of 1.90% and an annualized ROE of 15.77%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.43% and an annualized ROE of 12.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net Loans Receivable have increased $14.25 million or 5.39% to $278.47 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $264.22 million at December 31, 2020. Total Deposits have increased $29.79 million or 10.03% to $326.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $296.96 million at December 31, 2020. Shareholder's equity increased $3.92 million or 8.59% to $49.58 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $45.66 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of NIDB's stock was $40.75 per common share as of September 30, 2021. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,202,985 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on October 27, 2021 was $44.50 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









ASSETS September 30, December 31,

2021 2020 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 14,716,427 $ 12,397,471

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 3,709,841 2,311,822

Total cash and cash equivalents 18,426,268 14,709,293

Interest- earning time deposits 2,210,000 3,681,000

Securities available for sale 82,515,533 78,418,462

Securities held to maturity 11,926,106 9,442,271

Loans held for sale 1,408,000 137,000

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss September 30, 2021 $4,013,967 and

December 31, 2020 $3,851,897 278,472,147 264,220,486

Accrued interest receivable 1,561,054 1,516,929

Premises and equipment 6,806,146 5,282,884

Investments in limited liability partnerships 1,603,334 1,828,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance 10,265,336 10,071,443

Other assets 2,196,937 1,969,048

Total Assets $ 417,390,861 $ 391,277,150

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Non-interest bearing deposits 59,659,995 46,257,438

Interest bearing deposits 267,089,646 250,700,577

Borrowed Funds 37,711,346 45,805,419

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,347,304 2,852,005

Total Liabilities 367,808,291 345,615,439









Retained earnings – substantially restricted 49,582,570 45,661,711

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 417,390,861 $ 391,277,150





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



September 30, September 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020

Total interest income $ 4,381,819 $ 3,734,822 $ 12,248,544 $ 11,333,967

Total interest expense

418,799

694,908

1,383,263

2,421,893

Net interest income $ 3,963,020 $ 3,039,914 $ 10,865,281 $ 8,912,074

Provision for loan losses

-

120,000

120,000

460,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 3,963,020 $ 2,919,914 $ 10,745,281 $ 8,452,074

Service charges on deposit accounts

181,654

148,651

488,770

469,371

Interchange Fees

164,120

122,189

496,208

419,398

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

Net gain on sale of loans 332,411 799,857 1,565,034 1,841,861

Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets - - - (16,535)

Brokerage fees 59,658 45,849 191,873 142,132

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 64,631 56,506 193,894 169,519

Other income 162,629 144,977 440,173 185,528

Total noninterest income $ 965,103 $ 1,318,029 $ 3,375,952 $ 3,211,274

Salaries and employee benefits

1,408,744

1,242,653

3,729,398

3,723,935

Occupancy 262,437 256,947 788,309 769,947

Data processing 350,898 223,506 1,019,939 825,688

Deposit insurance premiums 25,500 32,500 75,500 78,000

Professional fees 96,921 82,144 258,682 203,174

Advertising / marketing fees 64,072 65,120 159,559 148,869

Correspondent bank charges 27,977 31,299 80,241 90,402

Other expense 308,973 281,095 911,599 847,170

Total noninterest expenses $ 2,545,522 $ 2,215,264 $ 7,023,227 $ 6,687,185

Income before income tax expense $ 2,382,601 $ 2,022,679 $ 7,098,006 $ 4,976,163

Income tax expense

443,200

375,565

1,337,969

852,482

Net Income $ 1,939,401 $ 1,647,114 $ 5,760,037 $ 4,123,681











NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020

Basic Earnings per common share 1.62 1.37 4.81 3.43

Dilutive Earnings per share 1.62 1.37 4.80 3.43

Net interest margin 4.06% 3.24% 3.79% 3.28%

Return on average assets 1.88% 1.65% 1.90% 1.43%

Return on average equity 15.81% 14.33% 15.77% 12.54%

Efficiency ratio 51.83% 50.83% 49.31% 55.16%

Average shares outstanding- primary 1,197,861 1,201,419 1,198,323 1,203,856

Average shares outstanding- diluted 1,198,028 1,201,586 1,200,079 1,205,523

Allowance for loan losses:









Balance at beginning of period $ 3,987,013 $ 3,664,820 $ 3,851,897 $ 3,191,605









Charge-offs:









One-to-four family - - - -

Commercial real estate - - 15,194 17,951

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial - - - -

Consumer 13,103 39,016 75,191 84,143

Gross charge-offs 13,103 39,016 90,385 102,094

Recoveries:









One-to-four family 7,503 1,417 10,380 2,831

Commercial real estate 9,086 - 19,281 -

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial 250 - 990 105,919

Consumer 23,218 34,357 101,804 123,318

Gross recoveries 40,057 35,774 132,455 232,067

Net charge-offs (26,954) 3,242 (42,070) (129,973)

Additions charged to operations - 120,000 120,000 460,000

Balance at end of period $ 4,013,967 $ 3,781,578 $ 4,013,967 $ 3,781,578





























(1) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (.04%) 0.00% (0.03%) (0.06%)





























Nonperforming assets (000's) At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31,

Loans: 2021 2021 2021 2020

Non-accrual $ 2,467 $ 1,800 $ 4,538 $ 5,034

Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - - -

Troubled debt restructured 361 362 364 374

Total nonperforming loans 2,828 2,162 4,902 5,408

Real estate owned 5 255 5 5

Other repossessed assets - - - -

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,833 $ 2,417 $ 4,907 $ 5,413









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.68% 0.59% 1.21% 1.38%

Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.00% 0.77% 1.79% 2.02%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 141.94% 184.42% 81.07% 71.23%

Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.44% 1.44% 1.48% 1.46%



















At September 30,



2021 2020

















Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.86% 11.60%





Book value per share $ 40.75 $ 37.66





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,202,985 1,210,327

















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.























