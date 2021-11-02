MASV Integrates with iconik to Accelerate Cloud Media Management

Cloud Video Providers Join Forces To Deliver Hassle-Free Media Collaboration Anywhere In The World

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MASV , the fastest way to transfer large (20GB+) files, has today announced a new integration with iconik , the cloud-native solution that gathers and organizes media securely from anywhere.

The integration streamlines media ingest for remote collaborators, making it faster and easier to ingest enormous media files to iconik. This eliminates the time-consuming step of downloading files before re-uploading into iconik.

The MASV-iconik integration also provides enhanced security and increased IT efficiency. Using MASV Portals, iconik customers can securely receive unlimited media files from clients and include occasional collaborators, without granting access to an iconik account or reconfiguring firewalls or VPNs.

"The MASV integration with iconik solves a real problem for our customers who frequently collaborate with contracted production companies," said Mike Szumlinski, Chief Commercial Officer at iconik. "Our customers can now securely receive files without the need to share iconik credentials."

According to Omdia, 37% of media enterprises are set to embrace remote production. The remote production market will be close to $3 billion globally by 2024.

"The pandemic accelerated the shift from physical onsite crews to nearly fully remote collaboration—and video production workflows have continued to evolve rapidly over the past 20 months," said Greg Wood, CEO at MASV. "MASV's simplicity and unbeatable transfer speed are helping a growing number of solution providers build highly performant, reliable and secure video workflows in the cloud."

Secure Cloud Transfer For Video Professionals

Earlier this year, MASV announced the completion of a Trusted Partner Network (TPN) security assessment ; the global, industry-wide film and television content protection initiative. MASV is the first pay-as-you-go file transfer application to receive TPN status, making Hollywood-grade content security accessible to productions of all budgets.

To learn more about MASV, and to sign up for a free trial, visit https://massive.io .

About MASV

MASV is a faster, better way to send large files. Our ability to transfer massive (20GB+) files, plus our unique pay-as-you-go pricing model, offers unparalleled flexibility when your team has to send or receive massive files quickly. MASV is based in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at https://massive.io .

About iconik

Iconik® is a cloud-native, SaaS media management solution that allows users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video, and enrich media with AI for high searchability—and it can scale to serve solo creators or large global teams. For more information, please visit https://www.iconik.io .

