BigOrange Marketing Chosen to Speak at National IT Conference

CINCINNATI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT services companies that might be wondering how to reach new clients and grow will get actionable tips from BigOrange Marketing at the annual IT Nation Connect Conference in Orlando, Florida. BigOrange Marketing CEO Margee Moore presents a session "Feel Like Your Website Is Broken? 7 StoryBrand Websites of IT Services Firms that Convert!" on November 12.

"Attendees will see how using the StoryBrand methodology increases website conversions," Moore said.

"In the inspiring MSP StoryBrand examples I'll share, attendees will see how researching customer goals and pain points leads to great hero statements," Moore said. "The StoryBrand methodology is about ensuring that your customers, and not you, are the heroes of your website." Imagery, content and killer calls to action will all be covered in Moore's interactive talk.

"We use StoryBrand to help IT services and managed service provider firms across the country increase their website conversions," Moore said. "We are excited to share our knowledge of all things MSP marketing . We know the ins and outs of efficient marketing for busy IT company owners and sales team members. Our team understands the IT sales processes, lead times, close rates and how to effectively support sales team members with sales enablement and CRM support. Our past and current MSP clients have had tremendous success."

IT Nation Connect takes place November 10 through 12. The conference is taking a hybrid approach this fall, with an in-person option in Orlando and a virtual option. Moore's session will be Friday, November 12 from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. To learn more, visit www.connectwise.com/theitnation .

