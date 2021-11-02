<span class="legendSpanClass">This October, Adore Me has an important message: Now, more than ever, it's critical that women</span>get screened <span class="legendSpanClass">for breast cancer.</span>

Adore Me Partners with the American Cancer Society to help women Get Screened for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 <span class="legendSpanClass">This October, Adore Me has an important message: Now, more than ever, it's critical that women</span>get screened <span class="legendSpanClass">for breast cancer.</span>

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, lingerie brand & online retailer Adore Me partnered with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness on the importance of getting screened.

In 2020—especially during the worst parts of the pandemic—there was a 60% decrease in the rate of annual breast cancer screening. Mammograms are the most effective way to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages—and because so many women missed their annual mammogram, there is projected to be a massive increase in undetected cases in 2021.

To raise awareness on the importance of getting screened, Adore Me participated in the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Central Park. "It was great to see our different teams fundraising across the company, interacting with breast cancer survivors, and listening to their stories. We even had a tent at the walk to provide participants with free bra fittings," said Chloé Chanudet, Chief Marketing Officer at Adore Me. "Breast cancer is a cause Adore Me has always held close to our hearts, and we'll always continue the conversation of getting screened—during and after Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

Adore Me's partnership also included a direct donation to the American Cancer Society, internal company-wide fundraising, and communications to millions of Adore Me customers about the importance of getting screened. "The American Cancer Society is grateful for the support of Adore Me, who has encouraged customers and communities to become involved in raising awareness and funds to end breast cancer through our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks," said Meagan Hallworth, Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. "We are excited about this collaboration, and together we will celebrate survivors and thrivers, and help fund the future of breast cancer research and programs."

The American Cancer Society recommends women above the age of 40 to schedule mammograms on an annual basis, and women above the age of 20 to perform self-breast examinations on a monthly basis.

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features lingerie, swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and compression intimates. With a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information, visit www.cancer.org .

