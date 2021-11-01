Imperfect Foods Announces B Corp Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Imperfect Foods, the brand reimagining grocery delivery for a kinder, less wasteful food system announces it is now a Certified B CorporationTM (B CorpTM). This milestone underscores the brand's commitment to sustainability, transparency and accountability, with Imperfect Foods as one of the first grocers to receive the prestigious certification.

Founded in 2015 with the goal of eliminating the 35% of food that ends up wasted in the U.S. each year, Imperfect Foods began by sourcing ugly and surplus produce that didn't meet conventional grocery store standards, and delivering it directly to customers' doors. Over the past six years, Imperfect Food has rescued over 150 million pounds of food from farms and producers across the country, which is recognized and credited under B Corp Certification as producing a specific positive benefit for people and the planet. Now a full-service online grocer offering private label items, with 25 million boxes delivered to date and on track to rescue over 50 million pounds of food this year, the brand is leading the category with its food-rescue and sustainability efforts. Imperfect Foods has recently announced its plan to become a net-zero carbon operation by 2030—10 years earlier than major retailers and 20 years before the Paris Climate Agreement deadline. In 2020 alone, Imperfect Foods' last-mile delivery emitted 12,800 fewer tons of CO2 than trips to traditional grocery stores—the equivalent of taking 2,800 cars off the road for a year—purchased 7,921 tons of post-consumer recycled packaging, and saved 55,043,735 pounds of food from lesser outcomes.

"Since day one, we've been on a mission to fix our country's broken food system, from how we source our products, to the way we package and deliver orders, and how we're driving access within local communities," said Imperfect Foods' Head of Sustainability Madeline Rotman. "We're honored to have this stamp of approval and to pave the way for the future of grocery, to show that you can be sustainable, accessible, and successful."

Beyond its environmental efforts, Imperfect Foods is working to increase food access, offering a Reduced Cost Box Program for qualifying customers. To date, the brand has delivered over 475,000 boxes through the program. Through its last-mile delivery, Imperfect Foods also has the ability to service communities who may lack access to traditional grocery stores.

Imperfect Foods joins the 4,000 companies, in 77 countries, across 153 industries globally to achieve B Corp certification. This certification holds businesses to a higher standard of social and environmental responsibility, legal accountability and public transparency in order to balance both profit and purpose.

As a certified B Corp, Imperfect Foods will play a key role in accelerating a cultural shift to further redefine success in business, committing companies to a more inclusive and sustainable economy. This certification validates Imperfect Foods as a force for good and provides an additional tool to engage and build trust amongst consumers of the past, present and future, particularly as it sees its fifth year of sustained triple-digit annual growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Imperfect Foods to our growing community of B Corporation™ who align with our mission to redefine success in business in order to balance both profit and purpose," said Lindsey Wilson, Business Development Manager for B Lab US/Canada. "Recognition as a certified B Corp allows Imperfect Foods to continue their mission of reimagining grocery for a less wasteful food system, and affirms their role as a leader in the industry. We are looking forward to seeing Imperfect Foods' continued investment in our planet's future expand with this new achievement."

Imperfect Foods is the leading online grocer at the forefront of building a kinder, less wasteful food system. Founded in 2015, the company's mission of eliminating food waste and building a better food system for everyone is largely powered by working directly with farmers and producers to rescue, redistribute, and develop goods across multiple grocery categories, including produce, shelf-stable items, dairy, meat, seafood, and private label offerings. If a waste-saving option isn't available for a particular item, the company sources the most sustainable choice available to ensure customers' grocery needs are met. Imperfect Foods customers receive weekly scheduled deliveries right on their doorsteps and have the flexibility to change the items they receive each week, as well as the order frequency. Customers enjoy a service that is more affordable — and more environmentally friendly— than the average trip to the grocery store. To learn more, visit imperfectfoods.com.

