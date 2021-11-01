Historic Civil Rights Recognition Happening in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison… There is history in the making. The first statue on the grounds of a State Capitol of an African American woman will be in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted Monday, November 1st in favor of the historic designation for a statue honoring Vel Phillips.

Velvalea "Vel" Hortense Rodgers Phillips, served in many roles during her life. Her various positions as lawyer, judge, politician, and Civil Rights activist make her one of the most prominent and accomplished figures of Milwaukee and Wisconsin's African American community.

"The achievements of Vel Phillip will be displayed for generations to come. Kids will come to the Capitol and learn about her incredible life," Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County stated.

Vel Phillips was known for many firsts, including the following historic designations: First African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, First female and first African American elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, First African American judge in the State of Wisconsin and First African American woman to be elected to a statewide office in Wisconsin and the entire nation.

Johnson went on to say, "So many businesses and community leaders helped to make this happen. They turned a dream into a reality. People donated money and their time. An amazing accomplishment so fitting of this great woman."

Mike Phillips, son of Vel Phillips, stated, "My mom's legacy lives on. But there is more work to be done. We must honor her legacy by investing in our kids. We must help kids find their own 'firsts'. Together we can support our future leaders."

The Vel Phillips Educational Fund was recently launched by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to support educational opportunities for youth in Wisconsin. To learn more or to donate go to Donate to Vel Phillips Statue Fundraiser (classy.org)

